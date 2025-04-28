Sydney Sweeney's corset, ruffled mini shorts and cowboy boot combo is peak festival It-girl

Festival season is officially well and truly underway, with Coachella kicking things off just a few weeks ago.

The most recent celeb spotting desert event however saw none other than everyone’s favourite fashion lover, new puppy mother and Miu Miu muse, Sydney Sweeney, dressing to impress in a seriously cool-girl coded festival ‘fit.

Spotted posing for various pictures alongside Paris Hilton, Real Housewives star Kyle Richards, and music maven Lizzo at Stagecoach 2025, one of the world's largest country music gatherings, the Washington-born actress sported a dreamy ensemble which perfectly blurred the lines between high fashion and festival fun.

© @parishilton Sydney's lace bloomers are set to be everywhere this festival season

For the iconic music extravaganza, which saw Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan and Luke Combs headlining, Sydney decided on a set of frilly layered lace bloomer shorts and a boho-chic, ruffled off-the-shoulder top, which she styled under a slim-fitting beige corset. To complete the almost pirate-core outfit, Sydney called on her trusty beige leather cowboy boots, a set of subtle cateye sunglasses and a simple diamond-embellished necklace.

© @parishilton No festi 'fit is complete without a pair of cowboy boots

For glam, the Euphoria star styled her long blonde locks out in a loosely tousled wave style while her career-defining face card was lit with a glowy base and lick of glossy lipstick.

Never not on trend in the world of sartorial style, Sydney has made it abundantly clear on more than one occasion that the summer months are her preferred season for getting dressed. Just a few days ago, she took to her Instagram to introduce her new fur baby, Sully, sporting a set of luxe linen striped trousers and a stripey bikini top.

Just a few days before that, she made a strong case for butter-yellow, donning a sporty mini dress from Frankies Bikinis to practice her tennis skills.

As far as festival fashion inspiration goes, there are a few celebs on our list who always manage to reign supreme, and surprise, surprise, Sydney just joined the list