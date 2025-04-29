Dua Lipa just wore crochet on the red carpet and fans of the 'sheer dress' trend are swooning

Leave it to Dua Lipa to wear something totally headturning on the red carpet just a week before the Met Gala.

The British singer and sartorial icon is recognised for her daring style agenda with a sultry edge, and she just took the aesthetic to the red carpet with major cool-girl factor.

Dua attended the 50th Chaplin Award Gala in New York on Monday - an annual fundraising event by Film at Lincoln Centre, which helps "to support the organization’s [sic] ongoing work to enhance the awareness, accessibility, and understanding of the art of cinema," the website explains.

© FilmMagic Dua Lipa stunned in Schiaparelli at the 2025 Chaplin Award Gala

She oozed It-girl summer glamour in a see-through deep brown crochet dress from Schiaparelli's FW25 ready-to-wear collection, featuring padded shoulders for a more evening-appropriate edge, elegant long sleeves which finished over the hands, and quintessential Schiaparelli cutouts along the torso.

The look was complete with lashings of gold jewellery that took statement accessories to another level - a chunky gold choker with the brand's classic, surrealist Trompe l'œil face cascading down the chest.

Dua's dress puts a major summer twist on red carpet dressing. We think of crochet as the breezy, lightweight material we throw on over a bikini, and she's just schooled us in elevating the style for a red carpet occasion.

© FilmMagic Crochet on the red carpet? we are officially sold

This isn't the first time Dua has turned to the avant-garde French fashion house for a special event. At last year's Golden Globes, she wore a custom Haute Couture gown, designed by Daniel Roseberry - a black velvet bustier dress adorned with embroidered gilded bones in diamond and gold, finished with a dramatic umbrella skirt silhouette.

Wearing classic pieces and putting a cool-girl twist on them is Dua's sartorial bread and butter. From reviving pinstripes this season to wearing lace-up football shirts, her wardrobe is filled to the brim with eye-catching pieces, whether off-duty, on a date night with her boyfriend Callum Turner or attending the world's most illustrious events.

