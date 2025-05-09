Dua Lipa's backless lace slip dress has us swooning for summer style

It’s been a big week for the fashion set, but it seems nothing is stopping Dua Lipa from stepping out in a multitude of seriously enviable looks, not even the Met Gala.
After stepping out onto the red carpet with her actor fiancé Callum Turner in a sheer, feather-fringed custom Chanel gown on Monday night, the It-Brit and her wardrobe is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon - Dua fans rejoice!
Posting to her Instagram late on Thursday night, Dua shared a selection of snaps from her week in the Big Apple. Included in the mix, and the one outfit that caught our eye was her sultry lace-trimmed pink midi slip dress, which she wore to watch Charli XCX perform brat banger after banger.
The dress in question was of course, the work of Italian fashion house Gucci, straight off the FW25 catwalk and featured a halterneck style bodice, midi length hem line and a selection of lace detailing.
To complete the gig-approved look, Dua styled her dress with a set of heeled black leather knee-high boots, a long leather trench, her beloved Chanel 25 Medium Handbag and a stack of chunky gold necklaces.
To give all emphasis to the dress, the Houdini singer wore her dark brunette locks slicked back in a sleek ballerina bun.
Arguably, the colourway most talked about for SS25 is butter yellow, but it seems shades of dreamy pink are coming for the neutral colours crown.
According to designer Michael Kors and colour analyst Charlotte Elizabeth: “wearing bright colours can boost your mood and shift your energy” with stats confirming that: “83% of Brits are eager to wear bolder colors.”
Charlotte made a strong case for the hue, explaining: “Pink has a softer, more nurturing effect, but depending on the shade, it can be playful (hot pink), romantic (rose), or calming (pastel pink). It’s linked to compassion and self-expression. It can evoke feelings of warmth, approachability, and even self-care. It’s often associated with compassion, making it a great choice when you want to foster connection and kindness.”
We can confirm that Dua’s Gucci dress is most definitely playful, romantic and evokes a strong sense of self-expression.