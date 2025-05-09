Dua Lipa's backless lace slip dress has us swooning for summer style

It’s been a big week for the fashion set, but it seems nothing is stopping Dua Lipa from stepping out in a multitude of seriously enviable looks, not even the Met Gala.

After stepping out onto the red carpet with her actor fiancé Callum Turner in a sheer, feather-fringed custom Chanel gown on Monday night, the It-Brit and her wardrobe is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon - Dua fans rejoice!

Posting to her Instagram late on Thursday night, Dua shared a selection of snaps from her week in the Big Apple. Included in the mix, and the one outfit that caught our eye was her sultry lace-trimmed pink midi slip dress, which she wore to watch Charli XCX perform brat banger after banger.

© @dualipa Dua's wardrobe is seriously unmatched

The dress in question was of course, the work of Italian fashion house Gucci, straight off the FW25 catwalk and featured a halterneck style bodice, midi length hem line and a selection of lace detailing.

© Launchmetrics The dress debuted on the catwalk back in March

To complete the gig-approved look, Dua styled her dress with a set of heeled black leather knee-high boots, a long leather trench, her beloved Chanel 25 Medium Handbag and a stack of chunky gold necklaces.

© @dualipa The backless style is set to be everywhere this summer

To give all emphasis to the dress, the Houdini singer wore her dark brunette locks slicked back in a sleek ballerina bun.

Arguably, the colourway most talked about for SS25 is butter yellow, but it seems shades of dreamy pink are coming for the neutral colours crown.

© @dualipa Dua's ensemble was the ultimate date-night look

According to designer Michael Kors and colour analyst Charlotte Elizabeth: “wearing bright colours can boost your mood and shift your energy” with stats confirming that: “83% of Brits are eager to wear bolder colors.”

Charlotte made a strong case for the hue, explaining: “Pink has a softer, more nurturing effect, but depending on the shade, it can be playful (hot pink), romantic (rose), or calming (pastel pink). It’s linked to compassion and self-expression. It can evoke feelings of warmth, approachability, and even self-care. It’s often associated with compassion, making it a great choice when you want to foster connection and kindness.”

We can confirm that Dua’s Gucci dress is most definitely playful, romantic and evokes a strong sense of self-expression.