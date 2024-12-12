Dua Lipa kickstarts controversial trend in leather knee-high boots

With just 19 days till we say 'au revoir' to 2024 and 'bonjour' to 2025, we can honestly say that we thought the chances of a new viral trend this late in the year would be fairly slim.

Alas, Dua Lipa stepped out in New York on Wednesday night in an ensemble that has fashion fans divided.

And yes, the outfit does involve a pair of the popstar's most beloved footwear choice - leather knee-high boots.

© GC Images This might just be Dua's most eclectic look to date

On this occasion, Dua kept her NYC city-slick uniform casual but with an elevated twist - styling a set of baggy blue jeans tucked into a pair of heeled knee-high leather boots, a long snakeskin print trench coat over a striped T-shirt and a two-pocketed Chanel bag slung over her shoulder.

© GC Images Dua's python print coat looks to be from Jil Sander

On paper, the look most definitely sounds like it shouldn’t work, a mix-match of prints, colours and textures, but when you’re Dua Lipa, it's a failsafe hit.

Knee-high boots have seen a major surge in popularity in the past few weeks with heeled options like Dua’s reigning supreme.

© @dualipa The singer channeled fashion favourite sheer trend for her appearance on the show

Dua’s look comes just hours after she was seen on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, turning heads in a dream skin-tight sheer crystal maxi dress and a set of pointed-toe black stilettos.

It’s been a busy few months for the British fashion muse. On December 5 she finished the Asia leg of her year-long Radical Optimism world tour with a final show in Seoul, South Korea. Then, just days after she jet setted back to the UK, she was on yet another flight to attend Puma’s recent Speedcat Launch Celebration in Milan, donning a black biker jacket with retro graphic detailing, a mini skirt and a set of sheer tights.

Now, she’s in New York, serving up stylish look after another.

Though we feel exhausted simply glancing at Dua’s Instagram feed, we can’t deny that her constant outfit inspiration is a public service to all. As to whether we’ll be tucking our jeans into our boots à la Captain Jack Sparrow just ye - please hold for confirmation.