Lily James taps into the 'underwear-as-outerwear' trend in lacy négligée dress

Lily James masterfully balances public visibility with an intriguing sense of mystery.

The British actress often allows fans a glimpse into her designer-dotted wardrobe, yet her latest look appeared to be a departure from her signature Dior dresses and Versace heels.

In a post shared to social media on Sunday, the 36-year-old shared some modelling shots lensed by photographer Vincent Peters. She captioned the surreal black and white images: “Nostalgia,” conjuring up an air of allure via the striking imagery.

In the shots, Lily can be seen wearing a series of satin looks, spanning Dolce & Gabbana-inspired bustier dresses to sleek silk négligées with romantic yet gothic lace trims and panels.

Silver chain jewellery draped from her neck in the images, in which she wore her dark hair swept up into a cool-girl messy bun, allowing her chocolate curls to tumble down her back.

© Imaxtree Coperni SS24

Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligées have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom.

Style muses such as Emily Ratajkowski and Sabrina Carpenter have championed the design, with the latter’s fashion sense becoming synonymous with the cheeky slip silhouette.

© @sabrinacarpenter Sabrina Carpenter in a négligée dress from Galliano for Dior’s autumn/winter 1997 runway

To mark her 26th birthday last week, Sabrina wore a négligée dress from Galliano for Dior’s autumn/winter 1997 runway. The archival piece featured a jacquard crêpe de chine construction, a pale celadon-yellow body with feminine, on-trend mini polka dot detailing, a slip silhouette and frothy dusty blue lace trims that exuded ethereal romance.

The underwear-as-outerwear trend is all about reclaiming the female body. From Madonna’s corsets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour bodysuits, underwear-as-outerwear has come to represent sexual liberation for women, in turn leading stars such as Bella Hadid, Miley Cyrus and Nicola Peltz Beckham to toy with the kittenish movement.

And now, thanks to Lily, we have full permission to welcome the trend into our summer wardrobes. Time to hit the lingerie department - pronto.