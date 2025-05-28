Emily Ratajkowski’s striking ‘lava’ top is a club night dream

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to unearth a rare archival look that’s set to send the fashion sphere into frenzy.

On Tuesday, the model and mother-of-one enjoyed a night out with close friend and fellow industry veteran Adwoa Aboah, making the most of the get together to whip up a sartorial spectacle.

Emily slipped into a vintage Roberto Cavalli jacket featuring a pixelated face design, a high-rise neck with button down detailing and a fiery colourway. Combining chilli red, mustard, apple green and black hues, the rare piece radiated Y2K flair with its modish molten aesthetic.

© @felix_cooper The model wore archive Roberto Cavalli

The early Aughts piece was paired with some black trousers, making for a sleek yet avant-garde look.

The 33-year-old wore her brunette hair down loose in a straightened style, accentuating her campaign fronting features with a lashing of black eyeliner and a touch of rose-tinted blush.

It-Brit Adwoa opted for a contrasting monochrome look, consisting of a grey pleated dress with an oversized fit and a high-rise neckline. She posed arm-in-arm with Emily for the restaurant snap, proving that opposites always attract (especially when it comes to style.)

© GC Images Emily attended Cannes Film Festival in Gucci

The California native was recently among the A-lister crowd at Cannes Film Festival. Touching down in the French style capital last week, the My Body author was spotted gracing the scene in head-to-toe Gucci.

Championing 2025’s hottest trend, the silk headscarf, she charmed in a chocolate brown shirt set, which was elevated by some bright yellow aviators and a monogrammed Ophidia Boston bag.

The same day, the star was spotted filming on the beach, rocking a cherry red swimsuit with white trims (also hailing from the heritage Italian house) which was teamed with the brand’s cool-girl-coveted wedge sandal with Horsebit detailing - currently retailing online for £695.

A Gucci tote bag was hooked over her shoulder, housing her beachside essentials, while a striped sarong was coolly slung across her hips.