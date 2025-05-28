Emily Ratajkowski’s striking ‘lava’ top is a club night dream

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to unearth a rare archival look that’s set to send the fashion sphere into frenzy.
On Tuesday, the model and mother-of-one enjoyed a night out with close friend and fellow industry veteran Adwoa Aboah, making the most of the get together to whip up a sartorial spectacle.
Emily slipped into a vintage Roberto Cavalli jacket featuring a pixelated face design, a high-rise neck with button down detailing and a fiery colourway. Combining chilli red, mustard, apple green and black hues, the rare piece radiated Y2K flair with its modish molten aesthetic.
The early Aughts piece was paired with some black trousers, making for a sleek yet avant-garde look.
The 33-year-old wore her brunette hair down loose in a straightened style, accentuating her campaign fronting features with a lashing of black eyeliner and a touch of rose-tinted blush.
It-Brit Adwoa opted for a contrasting monochrome look, consisting of a grey pleated dress with an oversized fit and a high-rise neckline. She posed arm-in-arm with Emily for the restaurant snap, proving that opposites always attract (especially when it comes to style.)
The California native was recently among the A-lister crowd at Cannes Film Festival. Touching down in the French style capital last week, the My Body author was spotted gracing the scene in head-to-toe Gucci.
Championing 2025’s hottest trend, the silk headscarf, she charmed in a chocolate brown shirt set, which was elevated by some bright yellow aviators and a monogrammed Ophidia Boston bag.
The same day, the star was spotted filming on the beach, rocking a cherry red swimsuit with white trims (also hailing from the heritage Italian house) which was teamed with the brand’s cool-girl-coveted wedge sandal with Horsebit detailing - currently retailing online for £695.
A Gucci tote bag was hooked over her shoulder, housing her beachside essentials, while a striped sarong was coolly slung across her hips.