Victoria Beckham's forgotten Y2K chainmail and cowprint outfit still slays in 2025
Victoria Beckham attends the Premiere of "Lola" at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California in black blazer© FilmMagic

This 1999 moment deserves a second look…

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
Before Bella Hadid made molten metallics her signature and even before Paris Hilton wore chainmail to her 21st birthday, Victoria Beckham was already doing it - flawlessly. 

In the early days of her WAG-to-designer evolution, Victoria stepped out in an outfit that deserves a place in the Y2K fashion hall of fame.

Spotted alongside David Beckham, who was then sporting a black crewneck and burgundy silk headscarf, Victoria’s look captured the exact mood of late ’90s glam: sexy, shiny, and just a little bit futuristic. The couple were attending the launch of Jade Jagger's jewellery range on September 20, 1999.

Her top was a halter-neck chainmail masterpiece - liquid silver and body-skimming with an angular front-split that subtly revealed her midriff. It was the kind of party piece that would go on to define the early 2000s, worn by the likes of Hilton and Britney Spears, and more recently revived on runways by brands like Versace

Victoria Beckham wears a shimmering silver chainmail halter top with black trousers and cow-print heels, standing next to David Beckham in all black at a 1999 fashion party.© Getty Images
Victoria Beckham proves she's always been ahead of the fashion curve

Nearly 25 years later, the chainmail trend has proven it has serious staying power. In 2023 H&M's designer collaboration with Rabanne, proved the fabric’s perennial appeal - with a mixture of signature chainmail styles and '70s-inspired looks from the collab selling out almost instantly. Whether layered over slips or worn solo, it's the ultimate “cool girl at the club” texture - glamorous but also just tough enough. 

But it wasn’t just the top doing the heavy lifting. Victoria paired it with low-rise black trousers - yet another element of her outfit that’s enjoying a full Gen Z renaissance in 2025. 

Models wearing silver disc dress and patterned glittery co-ord from H&M x Rabanne collection © H&M x Rabanne
H&M x Rabanne was an instant sell out when it launched two years ago

Love it or hate it, the low-rise is back, showing up on everyone from Zendaya to Paloma Elsesser, and VB was clearly ahead of the curve. The silhouette? Sleek and straight, a subtle counterpoint to the glittering top.

And then, the shoes. Before cowboy boots and western belts infiltrated the trend cycle, Victoria was already embracing the spirit of the ranch in her now-iconic cow print heels. 

The bold black-and-white print added a splash of fun to an otherwise ultra-slick outfit - proof that even when going high-glam, Posh knew how to play with her look. Fast forward to 2025 and cow print is having yet another resurgence, seen on our fave Influencers in the form of bags, mules, and even swimwear. TikTok has yet to dub it “bovinecore,” but designers from Acne to Samsoe Samsoe are indulging in the pastoral pattern.

Rita Ora struts down the streets of Berlin in her thigh-high cow print boots© Jeremy Moeller
Rita Ora strutted down the streets of Berlin in her thigh-high cow print boots

There’s something charming about this photo - not just for the nostalgia hit, but because it reminds us of Victoria Beckham’s OG It-girl credentials. Long before the VB tailoring era and the Birkin-heavy paparazzi years, she was out here mixing metallics and prints with effortless confidence. 

If this outfit walked into a party today, it would still turn heads.

