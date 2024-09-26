How to wear cow print for autumn/winter 2024

Western aesthetics have peppered the fashionscape throughout 2024. Call it the Bella Hadid effect or simply London’s desire to spark joy during a difficult climate, but country-chic is proving to be fashion’s most playful trend yet.

Hence why cow print is making waves. The ranch-ready design boasts an eclectic history, evolving from rural roots to a fashionable statement. Traditionally associated with cattle ranching and the American West, the pattern evokes rustic and pastoral imagery, dotted by beautiful hides and leather goods.

The print first transitioned into mainstream fashion in the 1960s and 1970s, aligning with the rise of countercultural movements and an affinity for bohemian, unconventional styles. It appeared sporadically in fashion, yet always retained its quirky, bold, and slightly kitsch appeal.

Cow print experienced a significant resurgence in the 1990s during the era of maximalism, embraced by pop culture figures like Naomi Campbell and featured in playful, exaggerated designs. Its black-and-white contrast made it versatile and eye-catching, balancing novelty with bold minimalism. Two sartorial themes London is widely celebrated for.

© Imaxtree Cos AW24

Today, the print is a statement of farm-girl idiosyncrasy - simultaneously retro and modern, that honours individuality with its whimsical yet earthy vibe.

Brands such as Acne Studios, Jimmy Choo and Max & Co. have toyed with the pastoral print, creating eye-catching pieces for fearless dressers to platform.

However, the striking nature of the design makes it hard to style, with wearers treading a fine line between too much and not enough.

We’re here to help. Read on to discover the best ways to style cow print in time for winter to settle in. Your dream Western wonder piece awaits.

How to style cow print:

© Getty Cow print jacket, white trousers and brown accessories © Getty Cow print bag, cowboy boots, oversized blazer

© Getty Cow print boots, longline winter coat and jeans © Francesca Babbi Cow print dress and loafers

Best cow print items to buy:

Cow-Print Cotton Trench Coat Acne Studios Double-breasted and coated in divine cow print, Acne Studios' trench is one for fearless dressers. The on-trend garment is made from pure cotton, crafted into a classic silhouette with a belted waist.

£770.00 AT MYTHERESA

Cinch M Cow Print Shoulder Bag Jimmy Choo Jimmy Choo's 'Cinch M' cow-printed shoulder bag features a fun yet chic black and white pattern, combining structured elegance with a touch of whimsy. Its compact design and adjustable strap offer functional, stylish versatility. Luxury yet lavish with a joyous touch. £1,650.00 AT FARFETCH

Ponyskin Mini Skirt Max & Co. A double dose of glamorous fun, this luxury mini skirt by Max & Co., which is cut from ponyhair, is a true head turner. Pair yours with chunky boots and a longline coat for scintillating winter styling. £380.00 AT MAX & CO.

Leather Mules Mango Inject texture into your everyday with Mango's befurred mules. Kitsch and cool in the extreme, these ponyhair slip-ons are true conversation starters.

£109.00 AT MANGO

Cow Print Leather Pocket Tote Bimba Y Lola Add a playful punch to your monochrome look with Bimba Y Lola's cow print tote. Perfect for days when you're feeling in need of a dopamine hit, the practical, pocketed piece will see you through the cooler seasons. £435.00 AT BIMBA Y LOLA

Low Cow Printed Twill Trousers Weekday A pair of low-waist, cow-printed straight-cut trousers by high street hero Weekday, these affordable bottoms are set to spark reaction. They are crafted from durable cotton twill and feature a classic 5-pocket design, a zip fly, and folded hems. £69.00 AT WEEKDAY

The Belmont Cowhide Belt Hyde & Hare All it takes is a dash of cow print to transform you into a rodeo princess. Sling Hyde & Hare's printed handmade gem across your waist and celebrate your individual style. Made from supple Italian hair on hide and centred around a polished silver buckle. Add to bag. £75.00 AT HYDE & HARE

How we chose:

Style - Opting for cow print that looked luxurious yet playful in equal measure. Real ponyhair textures help to convey a more authentic feel, while cotton-printed items are primed for stylish everyday wear.

Price - I've included a range of high street and high end brands, spanning Mango to Acne Studios, to ensure bank accounts remain happy and healthy.

Why you should trust me:

My role on the fashion features team at HELLO! Fashion, coupled with over 10 years experience in the fashion industry, has enabled me to curate an expansive brand vocabulary and develop an eye for timeless yet on-trend pieces. Luxury trends spotlighting is my bread and butter, which helps me to predict trickle-down high-street trends that will appeal to the masses, be them seasoned style veterans or keen fashion rookies.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.