How to wear cow print for autumn/winter 2024

Western aesthetics have peppered the fashionscape throughout 2024. Call it the Bella Hadid effect or simply London’s desire to spark joy during a difficult climate, but country-chic is proving to be fashion’s most playful trend yet.
Hence why cow print is making waves. The ranch-ready design boasts an eclectic history, evolving from rural roots to a fashionable statement. Traditionally associated with cattle ranching and the American West, the pattern evokes rustic and pastoral imagery, dotted by beautiful hides and leather goods.
The print first transitioned into mainstream fashion in the 1960s and 1970s, aligning with the rise of countercultural movements and an affinity for bohemian, unconventional styles. It appeared sporadically in fashion, yet always retained its quirky, bold, and slightly kitsch appeal.
Cow print experienced a significant resurgence in the 1990s during the era of maximalism, embraced by pop culture figures like Naomi Campbell and featured in playful, exaggerated designs. Its black-and-white contrast made it versatile and eye-catching, balancing novelty with bold minimalism. Two sartorial themes London is widely celebrated for.
Today, the print is a statement of farm-girl idiosyncrasy - simultaneously retro and modern, that honours individuality with its whimsical yet earthy vibe.
Brands such as Acne Studios, Jimmy Choo and Max & Co. have toyed with the pastoral print, creating eye-catching pieces for fearless dressers to platform.
However, the striking nature of the design makes it hard to style, with wearers treading a fine line between too much and not enough.
We’re here to help. Read on to discover the best ways to style cow print in time for winter to settle in. Your dream Western wonder piece awaits.
How to style cow print:
How we chose:
Style - Opting for cow print that looked luxurious yet playful in equal measure. Real ponyhair textures help to convey a more authentic feel, while cotton-printed items are primed for stylish everyday wear.
Price - I've included a range of high street and high end brands, spanning Mango to Acne Studios, to ensure bank accounts remain happy and healthy.
