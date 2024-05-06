Victoria Beckham's best Met Gala fashion moments of all time

Spice Girl turned fashion icon Victoria Beckham has always known how to command attention on the red carpet. The Met Gala, known for its extravagant themes and high celebrity voltage, is no exception.

While 'Posh' hasn't graced the Met Gala steps since 2014, her past appearances showcased her ability to adapt trends to her evolving style. From a daring Dolce & Gabbana slip dress in 2003 to a minimalist white gown of her own design in 2014, we revisit Victoria Beckham's best ever Met Gala fashion moments...

© WWD 2003 - Goddess: The Classical Mode Victoria Beckham attended the Met Gala for the first time in 2003, choosing a look that embodied the era's Y2K trends. She sported a lingerie-inspired slip dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The dress had sparkling accents and was paired with strappy stilettos, a voluminous blowdry, and deep tan.

© Peter Kramer 2006 - AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion Victoria’s calf-length gown boasted layers upon layers of shimmering tulle. The fitted strapless bodice accentuated her silhouette, with a skirt that flared out from the waist into a full A-line shape, giving it an elegant 1950s aesthetic. The proud Brit nailed the theme, accessorising with red strappy heels and a statement ruby necklace, keeping the look vibrant yet sophisticated.

© Michael Loccisano 2008 - Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy Victoria Beckham didn't exactly follow the superhero theme for the 2008 Met Gala. Instead, she opted for a dramatic white lace dress by Giorgio Armani with a structured high Victorian collar. The dress was form-fitting and floor-length, with long sleeves. Some people thought it fit the theme with a villainous vibe, while others thought it looked more like a gothic wedding gown.

© Patrick McMullan 2009 - The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion Victoria Beckham opted for a glamorous look at the 2009 Met Gala, donning a one-shouldered pink dress by Louis Vuitton. The dress was designed by Marc Jacobs, who co-hosted the event that year. The one-shouldered design detail created a dramatic and asymmetrical look while the polka-dots added a touch of playfulness to the dress.