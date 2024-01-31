Victoria Beckham rewears her most iconic T-shirt for hilarious Super Bowl commercial

Whether you're an American Football fan or not, the Super Bowl is a momentous annual event for all, particularly fashion fanatics.

Last year, Rihanna provided enough fashion and beauty moments during her halftime performance (lest we forget her pregnancy reveal) to keep us talking for months.

After Taylor Swift's bold jumper and smudge-proof red lipstick combo got us talking at the AFC Champions final this weekend, it's a British icon bringing sartorial greatness to the Super Bowl LVIII, and who more iconic both inside and outside of the fashion world, than Victoria Beckham?

The fashion designer and her husband David have teamed up with Uber Eats to create a hilarious commerical, recreating her iconic "My Dad Had A Rolls Royce" moment from David's documentary, and wore a T-shirt to mock herself for the occasion.

In the ad, Victoria sits wearing her iconic t-shirt tucked into a pair of light-wash jeans, accessorised with a black belt from her eponymous fashion label. She satirically explains she and David will be taking part in a "little commercial" for either the "super big baseball game" or the "hockey bowl" and "Jessica Aniston" will also feature.

Victoria Beckham started selling the 'My Dad Has a Rolls Royce' slogan tee on her website

The advert may seem rather nonsensical if the back story isn't clear. Immediately after David's Netlfix documentaey Beckham aired, Victoria became a viral meme for the humorous part of the first episode where she calls herself ‘working class’ but David proceeds to mock her and force her to admit her father actually drove her to school in a Rolls Royce.

VB said: “We’re very, very working class", which prompts David to pop his head into the room from behind a door frame and say “Be honest. What car did your dad drive you to school in?” After several attempts to sidestep the question, the former Spice Girl then replies: “OK, in the Eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

She then made a slogan tee of her iconic quote (as she does with many of her famous phrases), and the rest is history.

Again, we may not know much about American Football, but what we do know is that it's on Febeueay 11 thanks to VB's ad, and Taylor Swift made us aware that the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the two teams who made it to the final.

On Sunday, she celebrated boyfriend Travis Kelce's AFC Champions league win which secured their place in the Super Bowl. She stepped out in a bright red-orange jumper and bright red lipstick which captured our attentions because it didn't seem to budge even after constanly kissing her beau.

More iconic Super Bowl fashion and beauty content please...