Molly Mae Hague, Lily James, Dua Lipa: How the fashion crowd celebrated Christmas 2024

Every year, the fashion crowd takes Christmas celebrations to new heights, becoming our go-to source for inspiration on style and decor. From cosy pyjamas to bold red gowns, A-listers know how to infuse their signature aesthetic into the holiday season.

This year, stars like Lily James, Dua Lipa, and other tastemakers showcased celebrations on Instagram that ranged from nostalgic to avant-garde. Whether it was Elsa Hosk's chic family photo in festive red, Kendall Jenner's rustic Christmas tablescaping, or Emily Ratajkowski's glamorous tree... the celebrations delivered everything from high fashion to heartwarming tradition.

For Christmas 2024, the A-list brought their A-game with a cooler-than-ever mix of cozy and glamorous festivities. With dramatic evening wear and playful Santa-inspired looks, their festivities reminded us why we turn to these It-girls for inspiration.

From rustic dinner parties to dazzling red-carpet-worthy looks, scroll on to see how the fashion set celebrated in style...

How The Fashion Crowd Celebrated Christmas 2024:

1/ 15 Elsa Hosk - Family Festive Red Elsa Hosk's family opted for coordinated holiday hues: a striking red gown, a green turtleneck, and a matching velvet dress for her daughter Tuulikki. The look was both polished and playful, capturing the joy of family traditions with a modern twist.

2/ 15 Dua Lipa - Cozy Christmas Cheer Reindeer antlers and cow-print snow boots made Dua Lipa's look equal parts festive and functional. Paired with a vintage leather aviator jacket, her ensemble brought holiday whimsy to an otherwise edgy aesthetic.

3/ 15 Kendall Jenner - Rustic Dinner Elegance Kendall Jenner set the scene with a plaid tablecloth, pinecone centrepieces, and lush greenery. Wearing a Nordic vintage-inspired sweater over a crisp blue shirt, the host embodied effortless holiday charm while ensuring every detail of her Architectural Digest-approved decor was on point.

4/ 15 Leni Klum - Jewel-Toned Tree Trimming Draped in sparkling Swarovski jewellery, Leni Klum's minimalist black turtleneck served as the perfect canvas for the statement pieces. While adding a red bow to her tree, the look screamed holiday glamour, proving that accessories can make all the difference in creating a festive vibe.

5/ 15 Hailey Bieber - Christmas Glow-Up Bathed in the warm glow of twinkling lights, Hailey Bieber shared a snapshot on Rhode's Instagram account which featured glossy lips, luminous skin, and a luxe faux-fur jacket. It was a masterclass in how to do festive beauty—soft glam with a touch of drama.

6/ 15 Alexa Chung - Winter Walk in Glastonbury On Christmas Day fashion It-girl Alexa Chung embraced the British countryside, sporting a sleek puffer coat in deep brown, paired with relaxed straight-leg jeans and chunky boots. With Glastonbury Tor as the backdrop, her outfit perfectly balanced practicality and style for a picturesque Christmas morning walk.

7/ 15 Molly Mae - Christmas Eve Pyjamas Wrapped in the festive spirit, Love Island star Molly Mae Hague embraced comfort with a white pyjama set adorned with candy canes and holiday motifs. The cozy ensemble complemented her thoughtfully curated Christmas Eve box, complete with treats and stories for Santa, making it the ultimate cozy-chic holiday prep moment.

8/ 15 Emily Ratajkowski - Naughty or Nice Moment Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski's red leather shorts, black sweater, and thigh-high white boots brought cheeky and playful energy to Christmas. Topped with a Santa hat, her outfit was the perfect mix of festive and fun, ensuring all eyes stayed on this holiday queen.

9/ 15 Lily James - Cashmere Christmas Cooking Lily James paired a cosy cream cashmere cable-knit jumper with denim, creating the ultimate casual-chic aesthetic for Christmas cooking. This kitchen moment—all smiles and simmering pots—exuded the joy of holiday traditions.

10/ 15 Kim Kardashian - Crimson Cocktail Hour Kim Kardashian's striking red leather gown brought sultry sophistication to Christmas cocktails. The structured silhouette and glossy finish perfectly matched the festive drink in hand, making a bold and unforgettable holiday statement.

11/ 15 Irina Shayk - Merry Monochrome Elegance Irina Shayk's classic black dress, paired with statement earrings, set the tone for an elegant holiday dinner. The scene, captured in timeless black and white, showcased her impeccable style against the backdrop of a softly glowing Christmas tree and a beautifully set dining table.

12/ 15 Pernille Teisbaek - Candlelit Christmas Brunch Style icon Pernille Teisbaek's dreamy tablescape featured a marble table adorned with poinsettias and candy-cane candlesticks, against the backdrop of her minimalist tree draped with soft lights. Festive pastries and traditional treats made the understated setup warm and inviting.

13/ 15 Kourtney Kardashian - Santa-Inspired Glam Kourtney Kardashian's bright red, fur-trimmed Santa suit brought festive cheer to her intimate holiday celebrations with husband Travis Barker. With metallic-wrapped presents and twinkling lights in the background, her playful outfit embodied holiday fun, blending tradition with a wink of Rock n' Roll style.

14/ 15 Paloma Elsesser - Pretty in Pink Paloma Elsesser's silky blush night wear and butterfly-accented heels set the tone for an ultra-glam Christmas. Surrounded by perfectly wrapped pastel presents, her look was a pastel dream that screamed luxury and joy.