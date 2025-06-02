Fashion’s worst-kept secret has been confirmed - Jonathan Anderson is Dior’s new creative director.

Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, 40, has been named the eighth couturier in Dior’s storied history. He will unveil his first womenswear ready-to-wear collection for the house during Paris Fashion Week this October, following his debut with Dior menswear on June 27.

Anderson steps into the role previously held by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, who served as artistic director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories since 2016. Her tenure was marked by a strong emphasis on feminism and the celebration of female creativity, themes that became synonymous with her vision for the brand.

© Getty Images Jonathan Anderson will step into the role of creative director at Dior

Writing via social media, the designer said of his exciting appointment: “It is a great honor to join the House of Dior as Creative Director of both women’s and men’s collections. I have always been inspired by the rich history of this House, its depth, and empathy. I look forward to working alongside its legendary Ateliers to craft the next chapter of this incredible story. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Bernard Arnault and Delphine Arnault for their trust and loyalty over the years.”

© WWD via Getty Images The Irish creative will succeed Maria Grazia Chiuri

The style set was quick to congratulate the former Loewe creative director on the move - notable names such as Stephen Jones, Sarah Mower, Bryan Boy and Harry Lambert included.

Anderson left his former position at Loewe back in March, following a highly successful 11-year-long tenure.

Of his departure, Anderson said: “While reflecting on the last 11 years, I have been lucky enough to be surrounded by people with the imagination, the skills, the tenacity and the resourcefulness to find a way to say ‘yes’ to all my wildly ambitious ideas,” adding: “While my chapter draws to a close, Loewe’s story will continue for many years to come, and I will look on with pride, watching it continue to grow, the amazing Spanish brand I once called home.”