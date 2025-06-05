Sydney Sweeney’s stunning plunge-neck corset ball gown channels modern Cinderella chic

For one reason or another, Sydney Sweeney sure knows how to make the daily headlines.
After announcing she would be launching a new men's soap made from her personal bathwater (yes, you read correctly), the 27-year-old has launched back into the spotlight for the reason we love her the most - her top-notch fashion moments.
On Wednesday, the Euphoria actress attended the Echo Valley premiere in New York, the upcoming Apple TV+ film in which she stars alongside Julianne Moore. She oozed modern glamour in a showstopping strapless red ball gown with a plunging neckline by Vera Wang.
The 75-year-old American fashion designer took to Instagram to explain the look. She shared an image of Sydney captioned: "A crimson red Italian silk featherweight faille ballgown with a flared crumb catcher neckline and hand draped peplum."
Sydney's show-stealing look featured all the components of a classic Cinderella-esque ball gown, but the corseted waist with a peplum accent added a touch of figure-flattering contemporary cool.
The look is a subversive take on method dressing. Often, actors lean into their on-screen characters for press screenings and premieres. For example, on the Wicked movie tour: Cynthia Erivo served up a string of designer green looks that channelled her character Elphaba, while Ariana Grande leaned into Glinda with perfectly placed pops of pink. Zendaya brought peak tennis-core energy to the Challengers press tour, and Jenna Ortega gave us gothic glamour with her emo-chic outfits promoting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
In the psychological thriller Echo Valley, Sydney plays the role of Claire Garrett - a troubled woman who turns up on her mother's doorstep covered in blood that isn't her own.
For the after party of the premiere, she channelled 'same but different' sartorial energy in a bright red off-the-shoulder dress featuring a similar fitted waist and plunging neck, but with a midi length and thigh high split - much more comfortable attire to dance the night away in.