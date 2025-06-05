Sydney Sweeney’s stunning plunge-neck corset ball gown channels modern Cinderella chic

For one reason or another, Sydney Sweeney sure knows how to make the daily headlines.

After announcing she would be launching a new men's soap made from her personal bathwater (yes, you read correctly), the 27-year-old has launched back into the spotlight for the reason we love her the most - her top-notch fashion moments.

On Wednesday, the Euphoria actress attended the Echo Valley premiere in New York, the upcoming Apple TV+ film in which she stars alongside Julianne Moore. She oozed modern glamour in a showstopping strapless red ball gown with a plunging neckline by Vera Wang.

© GC Images Sydney Sweeney stunned in Vera Wang

The 75-year-old American fashion designer took to Instagram to explain the look. She shared an image of Sydney captioned: "A crimson red Italian silk featherweight faille ballgown with a flared crumb catcher neckline and hand draped peplum."

Sydney's show-stealing look featured all the components of a classic Cinderella-esque ball gown, but the corseted waist with a peplum accent added a touch of figure-flattering contemporary cool.

© FilmMagic She attended the Echo Valley premiere alongside co-star Julianne Moore

The look is a subversive take on method dressing. Often, actors lean into their on-screen characters for press screenings and premieres. For example, on the Wicked movie tour: Cynthia Erivo served up a string of designer green looks that channelled her character Elphaba, while Ariana Grande leaned into Glinda with perfectly placed pops of pink. Zendaya brought peak tennis-core energy to the Challengers press tour, and Jenna Ortega gave us gothic glamour with her emo-chic outfits promoting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

In the psychological thriller Echo Valley, Sydney plays the role of Claire Garrett - a troubled woman who turns up on her mother's doorstep covered in blood that isn't her own.

© GC Images Sydney slipped into a slinky red number for the after party

For the after party of the premiere, she channelled 'same but different' sartorial energy in a bright red off-the-shoulder dress featuring a similar fitted waist and plunging neck, but with a midi length and thigh high split - much more comfortable attire to dance the night away in.