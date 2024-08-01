Kaia Gerber's new clothing line is making 'bookworm chic' a thing

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Cindy Crawford's model and actress daughter is the definition of a bookworm in its most fashionable form. Ever since Kaia Gerber started her book club, Library Science in 2020, we've wondered how on earth we can get invited to one of its in-person events (we'll worry about Los Angeles-bound flights and accommodation later).

Now the 22-year-old Palm Royale star is inviting us to join the reading movement by releasing a Library Science clothing and accessories line, and suffice it to say, we're a little obsessed.

She shared a series of Instagram images showcasing her new merch, including a white T-shirt with 'Library Science' on the front, a navy cap, and a reusable tote bag that also features the brand name.

After hinting that her clothing would be available to purchase soon, the model has now confirmed that the tee is one of many products now available to shop, and retailing at just $50, we have a feeling they won't be around for long.

© Instagram /@kaiagerber Kaia shared her 'Library Science' tee on Instagram

Last week, the brunette bombshell was spotted out in a baby blue slogan tee for a date night with Austin Butler which read: “Come to my house, I have great books” in block letters adorned on the front."

Though the quote is actually a line from Claire's Knee - a 1970s French romantic drama film, we have no doubt that Kaia is a women of her word and owns a house (which is just slightly larger than our London apartments), complete with a library of novels that would have Hermoine Granger shaking in her boots.

© Getty Kaia wore another of her slogan tees on date night with Austin Butler last week

Luckily for us, slogan tees are a major trend this year. Celebs on the Y2K-approved trend include Selena Gomez, who revealed Benny Blanco's cute nickname through her T-shirt, Dua Lipa attended her own festival wearing a white one with its name 'Sunny Hill' graffitied across the front, and, of course, Victoria Beckham, who she starred in a Super Bowl campaign with David earlier this year with an ironic white T-shirt that simply read 'David's wife', adding to her roster of iconic slogan tees, which include 'Fashion stole my smile' and 'My Dad had a Rolls Royce'.

Even the Duchess of Sussex wore a slogan T-shirt earlier this spring which read 'Love like a mother' in bold red writing and was created by Alliance of Moms in honour of Mother's Day as part of its 2024 campaign.

Kaia is bringing together book lovers and fashion fanatics and it's pretty iconic.



