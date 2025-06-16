Simone Ashley takes a liquid latex dress for a spin - and we can't get enough

No one has such a reliably dazzling track record on the red carpet as beloved Bridgerton star Simone Ashley and there's nothing we love more than trawling back through her most successful event looks.

From her breakout role in the period drama to her ascension as a global fashion muse, she continues to captivate the style world with her refined yet refreshing looks.

At the 63rd Festival de Télévision de Monte-Carlo back in 2024, Simone stunned in a sculptural red gown that looked to be made from slippery latex, a perfectly fashion forward look that we can't wait to recreate.

© Corbis via Getty Images Simone Ashley attends the Opening Ceremony for the Monte-Carlo Television Festival

The dress is a glossy deep crimson marvel, courtesy of cult British brand 16Arlington, plucked from their spring/summer 2024 collection, proof that Simone is most definitely a fashion girlie at heart.

We're a sucker for a square neckline and a contoured bodice, especially when paired with a subtle balloon hem that has futuristic energy thanks to its unexpected fabric - almost wet-look vinyl with a polished lacquer finish.

Let's face it, there's glowing, and then there's Simone Ashley in this dress.

© Getty Images Simone Ashley speaking at the event

Minimal accessories let the dress do all the talking. with a petite pair of dangling silver earrings as her only jewellery and a pair of seriously minimalist vinyl mules to top off the look.

The sultry ensemble was paired with matching glam, poker straight hair with a sleek middle parting, and shimmering eyeshadow and a slick of lipstick.

© WireImage Simone Ashley in her stunning dress at the Monte Carlo event

Simone's look checks all the boxes: architectural lines, unexpected materials, and and a bombastic colour that guarantees attention but in an unusual print.

The look also proves that maximalism doesn't just rely on silhouette alone. As Simone magnificently demonstrates, a sleek minimal shape can be dragged into the spotlight thanks to a cracking colour, a slightly sexy fabric and a dollop of attitude.