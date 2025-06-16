Jade Thirlwall is officially our summer 2025 style muse in sheer mini and thigh high boots

Best known for shaping the landscape of the British pop scene as one quarter of beloved girl group Little Mix, solo star Jade Thirlwall has proven that she's unafraid to take risks both musically and sartorially, and oh, we are here for it.

As the summer of 2025 unfolds (with a heatwave no less!) the Angel Of My Dreams singer opted for a seriously bombastic ensemble for a red carpet event, and we are taking notes.

Jade arrived at the glitzy event - Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, London in a form fitting sheer mesh dress with a dark green reptilian pattern, expertly balancing a bit of allure and a lot of elegance.

© WireImage Jade attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium

Her thigh-high black leather boots gaze the look a razor sharp edge, especially when steamed with a scene stealing handbag by Off-White™, playfully emblazoned with the phrase “GLAM INSIDE,” (unlike our own handbag which is stuffed full of used tissues, chewing gum and screwed up bits of paper.)

To finish the look, Jade plumped for amber tinted rectangular sunglasses and her signature slick, centre-parted ponytail. Perfect for swooshing on the festival circuit.

© @jadethirlwall A closer look at Jade's epic outfit for the Capital Summertime Ball

Since stepping out as a solo artist, Jade Thirlwall has taken a creatively ambitious path. Her debut EP, Celestial Bodies, was released earlier this year to the delight of fans and critics alike, blending experimental pop with notes of R&B showcasing her songwriting prowess.

We also can't not mention Jade's personal life and her seriously sweet relationship with Jordan Stephens, the musical artist and actor known for his work as part of musical duo Rizzle Kicks.

The couple is often seen championing each other's work and how we love a supportive partnership.

© GC Images Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens at the Ivor Novello Awards 2025

So this season let's embody the spirit of summer 2025 a lá Jade, in skin baring silhouettes, bold prints and statement accessories. See you on the dance floor.