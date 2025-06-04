Angelina Jolie turns 50: Inside her high-profile marriages and life as a mother of six

As Angelina Jolie celebrates her milestone 50th birthday, no one can deny that she is a trailblazer, both on and off-screen. The mother of six has constantly reinvented herself from an edgy nepo baby to an Oscar-winning actress to a dedicated humanitarian powerhouse, proving that she will always be a star.
Whether stealing scenes or hearts, Angelina's journey has been one filled with incredible highs and devastating lows, and yet she has always remained true to her convictions throughout.
Join HELLO! as we look back on her incredible life as a loving mother, an award-winning actress and director, and a tireless hero for the downtrodden.
A fractured family
Angelina was born in Los Angeles to Midnight Cowboy star Jon Voight and his then-wife Marcheline Bertrand, on June 4, 1975. She and her brother James were primarily raised by their mother after their parents split, and the 50-year-old remained extremely close to the former model until her tragic death in 2007 from cancer.
She was largely estranged from her dad until they reconnected on the set of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001. "Angie and I are a lot alike, and for whatever reason, we speak our piece," Jon told Vogue in 2002. "We're very passionate people, and we've had our ins and outs, but mostly there's a lot of love between us."
After Jon made a statement that he was concerned about his daughter's mental well-being, Angelina cut him off altogether and released a statement of her own about her father's hurtful words.
"I don't want to make public the reasons for my bad relationship with my father. I will only say that, like every child, [my brother] Jamie and I would have loved to have had a warm and loving relationship with our dad," she said.
"After all these years, I have determined that it is not healthy for me to be around my father, especially now that I am responsible for my own child." The pair eventually reconciled, but reportedly share a frosty relationship nowadays due to Jon's conservative political views.
Angelina's purpose
Angelina became one of Hollywood's most bankable stars after rising to fame with Girl, Interrupted – which won her an Oscar – as well as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Maleficent, and The Tourist. She then ventured into filmmaking with First They Killed My Father, In the Land of Blood and Honey, Unbroken, and Without Blood.
Also known for her tireless humanitarian work, Angelina has dedicated over two decades to helping those in need. She served as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and later a Special Envoy, advocating for refugees, conflict victims and women's rights.
The star also became an advocate for women's health when she underwent a preventative double mastectomy in 2013; she received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in the same year.
Hollywood heartbreak
Angelina enjoyed a string of high-profile romances in the '90s and '00s, most notably with Jonny Lee Miller, Billy Bob Thorton, and Brad Pitt.
She met Jonny on the set of her first film Hackers in 1995; they fell in love and tied the knot in 1996, yet sadly split after only a year of marriage due to their busy schedules.
Her second marriage was to Tombstone actor Billy Bob Thorton in 2000, despite their 20-year age gap. Billy Bob had been engaged to Jurassic Park star Laura Dern when he met Angelina on the set of their film Pushing Tin, and the pair eloped in Las Vegas.
Their intense love affair consisted of wearing a vial of each other's blood around their necks, as well as the eye-catching tattoo Angelina got to honor her husband. The dragon design with his name above it, located on her shoulder, has since been removed and replaced with a list of family birthplace coordinates. They split after three years of marriage due to their differing lifestyles, according to Billy Bob.
Meeting Brad Pitt
Her most high-profile relationship was with Brad Pitt, whom she dated for 12 years before their nasty split in 2016. They met on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004 when Brad was married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston, and sparks flew immediately.
It became clear that they were more than co-stars when Brad and Jennifer filed for divorce in 2005, and months later the new couple were pictured together on a trip to Ethiopia, where they adopted their daughter Zahara.
Over the years, they expanded their family to include six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, with a mix of adopted and biological children. Their growing brood captured the public's attention and brought them ever closer.
"[Brad] has expanded my life in ways I never imagined. We built a family. He is not just the love of my life, he is my family," the mother of six told Marie Claire.
Beginning of the end
They tied the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony at their French winery, but their seemingly perfect marriage came crashing down in 2016 when Angelina filed for divorce. "I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids," Brad said in a statement. "I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time."
The highly publicized split marked the end of an era and led to messy divorce proceedings, with their assets, including the French estate, being a point of contention between them, as well as custody over their kids.
A doting mother
The Girl, Interrupted actress is a doting mother of six, and never fails to support her kids in whichever path they have chosen to take.
She adopted her eldest, Maddox, from Cambodia in 2002; he now studies biochemistry at South Korea's Yonsei University and is learning Korean. "I'm so happy for [Maddox] that he's grown up into such a good man. I say that 'cause he's smart and he's doing his work, but he's also wild. He's balanced in his teenage years," Angelina told Entertainment Tonight.
Her second eldest, Pax, she adopted from Vietnam in 2007 when he was three years old. He joined his brother Maddox in the assistant director department on Angelina's film Without Blood, an experience that his mother enjoyed. "We work well together," she told People. "When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural."
Her eldest daughter, Zahara, was born in Ethiopia in 2005 and adopted by Angelina in the same year. She is passionate about giving back, and joined her mother in Washington D.C. to advocate for the Justice for All Reauthorization Act of 2022. Zahara also started a jewelry line to raise funds for House of Ruth Shelters. She now studies at Spelman College.
"My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children…And I have learned so much from her," Angelina said in a TIME100 talk. "She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it's something I only stand back in awe of."
Behind the spotlight
Next came her daughter Shiloh, whom she welcomed with Brad in 2006. She is a passionate and talented dancer and is often featured on her studio's social media tearing up the dance floor. The teen is extremely private and prefers life out of the spotlight, according to Angelina.
"I think some of them [want to be] off-camera, behind the scenes," she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "But they really, really want to be - especially Shiloh - would like to be private. Just private. Not photographed. She most of all likes privacy."
Angelina's youngest children are her twins Vivienne and Knox, whom she and Brad welcomed in 2008. While Knox has grown up out of the spotlight, he did join his mother in voicing a character in Kung Fu Panda 3. His sister collaborated with Angelina on bringing to life The Outsiders on Broadway, and she served as the actress' assistant.
"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina said in a statement. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."
To learn more about Angelina's role as a mother of six, watch below...