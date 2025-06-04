Angelina Jolie turns 50: Inside her high-profile marriages and life as a mother of six

Angelina was born in Los Angeles to Midnight Cowboy star Jon Voight and his then-wife Marcheline Bertrand, on June 4, 1975. She and her brother James were primarily raised by their mother after their parents split, and the 50-year-old remained extremely close to the former model until her tragic death in 2007 from cancer.

She was largely estranged from her dad until they reconnected on the set of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001. "Angie and I are a lot alike, and for whatever reason, we speak our piece," Jon told Vogue in 2002. "We're very passionate people, and we've had our ins and outs, but mostly there's a lot of love between us."

After Jon made a statement that he was concerned about his daughter's mental well-being, Angelina cut him off altogether and released a statement of her own about her father's hurtful words.

"I don't want to make public the reasons for my bad relationship with my father. I will only say that, like every child, [my brother] Jamie and I would have loved to have had a warm and loving relationship with our dad," she said.

"After all these years, I have determined that it is not healthy for me to be around my father, especially now that I am responsible for my own child." The pair eventually reconciled, but reportedly share a frosty relationship nowadays due to Jon's conservative political views.