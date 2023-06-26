What to wear to Wimbledon: 6 outfit ideas that totally serve

Representing the pinnacle of tennis excellence, Wimbledon is a major moment in the British sporting calendar. Every year, attendees flock to SW19 in their espadrilled hordes, and for 2023, we seriously cannot wait cope out the very best courtside looks. Street style galleries at the ready…

If you're lucky enough to be heading down to SW19 for a day of royal-spotting, Pimm's-sipping, and cream-savouring, you'll need a top-tier outfit to (game, set) match.

What is the Wimbledon dress code?

There is actually no official dress code for spectators at Wimbledon, however smart dressing is encouraged. Unlike the competitors who are subjected to a rather strict dress code, hence 'Tennis Whites', those sitting courtside needn't restrict their colour palette.

The vibe is polished, with many attendees opting for elegant midi dresses, sharp suits or cool-girl jumpsuits in crisp white shades to echo the players. Hats and sunglasses are advisable as it may be reasonably hot and first-timers ought to know that that there will be both stripes and polka dots aplenty.

Hello! Fashion shares the Wimbledon outfit ideas that we're currently lusting after:

The nautical midi

The easy-breezy shirt dress is a solid choice for Wimbledon, especially if you get lucky on the weather front.

Oroton Positano belted striped cotton midi shirt dress, £350, Net-A-Porter; Soeur Belissima branded-buckle mini leather cross-body bag, £365, Selfridges; Cat-eye sunglasses, £22.99, Mango; Resin Earrings, £40, Jigsaw; Chiara 80 canvas wedge espadrilles, £125, Net-A-Porter

The cool-girl waistcoat

The summer waistcoat trend is back with a bang this year, and we're pairing ours with matching wide-leg trousers.

Wardrobe.Nyc Cropped grain de poudre wool vest, £600, Net-A-Porter; Wardrobe.Nyc Pleated grain de poudre wool wide-leg pants, £950, Net-A-Porter; Amberley Chunky Necklace, £475, Mulberry; Sophia Webster X LoveShackFancy Wildflower Sandals, £780, Sophia Webster; Luna Classic Aviator Sunglasses, £22, Free People

The polka dot midi

An elegant midi is a guaranteed Wimbledon winner – check out styles by the Princess of Wales' beloved Alessandra Rich for a polished, feminine flair.

Alessandra Rich Ruffled embellished polka-dot crepe de chine midi dress, £1,510, Net-A-Porter; Fei leather cut-out bag, £99, JW Pei; Flower-shaped hair clip, £9.99, H&M; Gianvito Rossi Sheridan 70 suede platform sandals, £635, Matches Fashion

The knitted vest

Vests are perfect for exuding off-duty cool, and this striped cashmere-blend piece by Alex Mill is seriously versatile.

Alex Mill Roland striped cotton and cashmere-blend vest, £155, Net-A-Porter; Toteme Embroidered silk-twill wide-leg pants, £510, Net-A-Porter; Leather high-heel mules, £99.99, Zara; Molten & Semi-Precious Labradorite Drop Earrings, £25, Orelia

The chic suit

High impact tailoring can be great for summer, but think out of the box and consider a suit with shorts on the lower half. Especially handy if the ball girl goes down and they turn to the crowd for a stand-in.

Italian Pinstripe Jacket, £310, Jigsaw; Italian Pinstripe Shorts, £135, Jigsaw; Loro Piana Tiki leather-trimmed cotton and linen-blend canvas flip flops, £605, Net-A-Porter; Micro Amberley Bag, £495, Mulberry

The patterned playsuit

Only the players are bound to a strict dress code, so feel free to get loud with your colour palette.

Zimmermann Halcyon belted paisley-print linen playsuit, £595, Net-A-Porter; Sevillana Dali Espadrille Pink, £129, Iris; DiorHighlight S1I sunglasses, £340, Dior

