Milie Bobby Brown is a modern day Posh Spice in micro LBD

In a striking ode to 1990s minimalist glam, actress and beauty mogul Millie Bobby Brown was spotted channelling serious Posh Spice energy in a look that seamlessly blends nostalgia with a dollop of Gen Z confidence.

Captured on a sun-drenched city rooftop, Millie took to Instagram to share snaps of her skin-tight, jet-black mini dress, complete with spaghetti straps - a silhouette made iconic by Victoria Beckham during her Spice Girls heyday, topped off with a Posh-approved blunt shoulder length cut.

And quite frankly, we love for a throwback moment, and we think it's fair to say that the 90s penchant for slick minimalism has never really veered out of style.

© @milliebobbybrown Milie Bobby Brown's gorgeous LBD

Designers like Donatella Versace, Miuccia Prada and Hedi Slimane at Celine all reinterpreted the minimalist era through tailored cuts, monochrome palette and barely there straps at various moments throughout their illustrious careers.

Millie's outfit feels lifted from a 1998 Helmut Lang lookbook - simple in shape but perfectly executed in form, fit and finesse.

© WireImage Posh Spice back in 1997

The dress in question is actually from Millie's own fashion label - Florence By Mills Fashion. It's hard to believe but at just 21 years old, Millie has a beauty and skincare brand, a fashion label, a luggage line and even her own brand coffees under her belt .

And somehow she also finds time to look after her 62 pets. No, that's not a typo - she really does have an entire Noah's Ark situation at home.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie Bobby Brown's iconic 90s look

The shoes are worth a mention too - the pearl embellished heels echo the delicate femininity that spring/summer 2025 leans towards, plus they're the kind of accessory Posh would have worn in her transitional post-Spice Girls solo career - polished, posh and press-ready.

Millie eschews overstyling with no OTT jewellery, just a classic dress, great shoes and lots of confidence. She plumped for black rounded sunglasses - an iconic 90s shape - and a black bag casually slung over her shoulder. Posh would be proud.