Millie Bobby Brown’s £26 stripey mini dress is perfect for holiday season
Millie Bobby Brown attends the Damsel World Premiere at The Plaza on March 01, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images for Netflix

The Stranger Things actress styled an affordable ASOS dress for her recent beach holiday

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
If there’s one thing we love about Millie Bobby Brown, aside from her impeccable acting talent, it’s her wardrobe. 

When she’s not donning designer on the red carpet, the 21-year-old It-Brit can usually be found styling high street heroes or her own namesake label, Florence by Mills - both of which are overly affordable and obtainable. 

Her most recent summer fuelled ensemble is just £26 and from cult-favourite shopping spot, ASOS. 

Millie Bobby Brown poses for a photo on the beach in a stripey mini dress© @milliebobbybrown
Millie's mini would look amazing with kitten heels or chunky sandals

Sharing a snap to her Instagram on Monday night, Millie was seen sporting the brand’s ‘ASOS DESIGN halter mini dress with ruffle hem in stripe’ dress, made from a bold cream and black stripey fabric. 

The statement halterneck accompanied Millie on her current sunshine-infused holiday, the Stranger Things star captioning the post: “summer time yay.” 

To elevate the look and turn it into the ultimate vacay ensemble, Millie added a set of brown tinted sunglasses, a set of gold hoop earrings and the cutest pink and white striped shell-shaped handbag from Mercedes Salazar. 

As the final piece of the ensemble puzzle, Millie wore her brunette bob down and in a swooping side part to billow in the warm ocean breeze.

Millie Bobby Brown poses on the deck of a yacht in pink mini shorts and a matching crop top© @milliebobbybrown
Millie was all smiles in her matching co-ord

Summer style is by far Millie’s most beloved season for styling. Just a few weeks ago, she debuted a new summer collection under her namesake fashion label, styling a matching neon pink short and crop top combo for a day out on a yacht. 

Millie Bobby Brown poses for a mirror selfie at home in a stripe crop shirt and ribbed tank top© @milliebobbybrown
Millie perfected the 'model off-duty' trend

Not long before that, she championed the cutest cropped Ralph Lauren button-up with low-slung trousers and a ribbed vest top. 

All in all, if you’re in need of some warmer weather styling inspo, the It-Brit has you covered on all bases.

It's a rare occasion when one of our favourite celebs dons an outfit that's affordable and in stock, so if you’re looking for the ultimate wardrobe essential to take on your upcoming holiday, run to the ASOS website before it’s too late. 

