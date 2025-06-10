Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi introduce 'baby' Florence in surprise update

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have grown their family after surprising fans with an adorable update.

The Stranger Things actress, 21, introduced their newest family member on her Instagram Stories – even sharing the name, which has sentimental meaning to Millie.

Millie and Jake have added to their "babies" and now have a third donkey, taking their total number of pets to a whopping 63.

The actress shared a sweet photo of the couple's new arrival inside a barn on their Georgia farm.

New 'baby'

© Instagram Millie and Jake now have a baby donkey

She shared no other details apart from the animal's name, Florence June Bongiovi – named after her great-grandmother, Florence – and date of birth, June 9, 2025.

Millie revealed in March that she was expecting another donkey, telling BBC Radio 1: "My donkey is pregnant. Betsy and Bernard got together, had a great night out, and now she's preggers."

Millie added: "I have two donkeys, and one day I went out and Betsy was just – she had a very big stomach, and I got my ultrasound machine out and I saw ribs, and they weren't Betsy's."

© Instagram Millie and Jake have 10 dogs at home

Millie is a huge animal lover and often refers to them as her "babies". Speaking on an episode of the Skip Intro podcast in 2022, she said: "I personally have just a certain connection with animals, and I really do believe in animal healing."

Speaking about the bond she shares with all her animals, Millie told Heart Radio last March: "There's a bond. I bottled bed all of my babies. So all of them know me as 'mum.'"

© Instagram Millie refers to her animals as her 'babies'

The actress also credits her livestock for helping to keep her grounded. "You come from a premiere, and you think you're on top of the world and then you go back home and I'm shoveling donkey poo," she explained.

"There's really not much else to it. I mean that is truly what grounds me I'm like, 'Oh yeah, they don't know who I am nor do they care. They just want me to feed them."'

Animal farm

© Instagram Millie now has 63 pets

During her interview with BBC Radio 1, Millie revealed her extensive number of animals. "I have 25 farm animals, and then I have 23 foster dogs, and then I have 10 dogs in my house that are my personal dogs, and four cats," she explained.

Millie's ever-growing list of animals was one of the reasons she moved out of her parents' home into a bigger property next door.

"I live next to my parents," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show last year.

© Instagram Millie also has several chickens

"I was living with them, then when I turned 18, I was like, 'I want another dog.' And they were like, 'No, you can't fit any more dogs in your room,' And I was like, 'Well I want a rabbit, and I want farm animals.' So, I moved out and I moved next door."

Millie got her wish and welcomed a rabbit, named Eeyore. "When we first started Enola 2, I missed my family a lot, so I bought a rabbit," she said in 2022.

"I took him to set every day in a stroller, and I created a sanctuary for him on set with his hay, with his food and water and bed. He goes everywhere with me. I can't live without him."