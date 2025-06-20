Millie Bobby Brown schools us on how to style denim mini shorts for a heatwave

When it comes to heatwave fashion, less is most definitely more.

We don’t have to tell you just how stressful it is to get dressed and find the perfect ‘fit for a day in 30-plus degrees (promise we’re not complaining). Thankfully, our favourite It-Brit Millie Bobby Brown has done all the heavy lifting with her most recent look, proving that heatwave styling needn’t be overthought.

Currently on holibobs somewhere sunny (insider info has her confirmed to have recently been in Malta) on a yacht with her husband Jake, the actress and entrepreneur took to her namesake's fashion labels Instagram to school those of us who are a little stuck for what to wear.

© @florencebymillsfashion Millie's mini shorts are the perfect style to catch a tan in

Donning a set of micro mini denim shorts, a silhouette so tiny some might even argue they’re a part of the underwear family and a cropped crochet shirt, the Stranger Things star soaked up some afternoon sun rays aboard her lavish vessel.

Both clothing items are of course, from Florence by Mills fashion and are part of the brand's latest Sunset Pier collection.

© Florence by Mills The new collection is inspired by "salty air, boardwalk days, and that golden hour glow"

The ‘Cheeky Low-Rise Denim Short’, which currently retails for $50 are said to be a homage to the beloved Daisy Duke, made from a breathable, super soft cotton blend, making them the ultimate summer wardrobe essential.

© Florence by Mills Casual can still be cute

Her ultra-cute red and white striped shirt is also from the new collection; however is currently only available on the US site. The ‘Pointelle Polo’ is an easy breezy nautical nod made from pointelle jersey fabric.

Mini shorts have long been a summer essential for those around the globe, made famous in the 70s by Daisy Duke in the hit TV show The Dukes of Hazzard. Now, 40 years on, the micro silhouette reigns supreme summer after summer, donned on repeat by stellar celebs, Instagram it-girls and those in need of a comfortable, practical trouser style.