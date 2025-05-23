Millie Bobby Brown channels peak Y2K glam in black micro shades - and we're taking notes

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has always had her finger firmly on fashion's pulse, and we love nothing more than when she sports a retro style oozing in Y2K glam, the decade that just won't quit.

Sporting sleek oval sunglasses in an inky black shade and a one-shoulder faux leather top, Millie channels early Aughts icons like Destiny's Child and TLC, with a 2025 twist.

What defines the Y2K aesthetic Millie's channeling here? It's the controlled chaos of glamour-meets-grit. Think leather, metallics, exposed shoulders and effortless yet OTT beauty.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie Bobby Brown in her micro shades and off shoulder top

Accessorising with just a pair of hoops (seen on every cool-girl religiously from the year 1999-2007) and an up do reminiscent of Pamela Anderson's much-copied 90s messy buns (supposedly held together with a pair of knickers - naughty!)

Millie delivers a masterclass in modern glamour - rooted in retro trends but feels utterly right for now.

© @milliebobbybrown Another shot of Millie Bobby Brown's Y2K inspired look

The era championed personality over polish and has been welcomed back into popularity with open arms by those who are sick to death of the Clean Girl trend (us included.)

Millie is something of s style chameleon, often switching between playful looks that feel very Gen Z (she is only 21 after all), and bombastic classic Hollywood glamour for red carpet events, often with her new husband Jake Bongiovi by her side.

© @milliebobbybrown Go on then, one more shot of Millie Bobby Brown's classic look

Millie captioned her snap, "Jet lag? Never heard of her," and also gave us a glimpse of her super sweet tattoos. We spot a delicate little heart on her collarbone and a cowboy hat on her upper arm. Yee-ha.

The actress and entrepreneur has had a busy year and we've so enjoyed seeing her tackling tricky trends like the upper midriff and bubblegum hued micro shorts, and we feel very strongly that she's going to have a sartorially successful summer.