Millie Bobby Brown channels peak Y2K glam in micro shades - and we're taking notes
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Millie Bobby Brown channels peak Y2K glam in black micro shades - and we're taking notes

The Stranger Things actress and beauty mogul's latest look is a fitting ode to 00s glamour

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has always had her finger firmly on fashion's pulse, and we love nothing more than when she sports a retro style oozing in Y2K glam, the decade that just won't quit. 

Sporting sleek oval sunglasses in an inky black shade and a one-shoulder faux leather top, Millie channels early Aughts icons like Destiny's Child and TLC, with a 2025 twist. 

What defines the Y2K aesthetic Millie's channeling here? It's the controlled chaos of glamour-meets-grit. Think leather, metallics, exposed shoulders and effortless yet OTT beauty.

MIn this close-up selfie, Millie Bobby Brown is seated indoors, facing the camera with a pouty expression. She is wearing sleek, oval-shaped black sunglasses reminiscent of early 2000s fashion and a one-shoulder black leather-look top, which reveals minimalistic tattoos—a small outline of a heart near her collarbone and the Vivienne Westwood orb on her forearm. Her light brown hair is styled up with a few soft tendrils framing her face. Gold hoop earrings complete the Y2K-inspired look. The background includes a pink bedspread, a bouquet of flowers on a nightstand, and a gold-wrapped gift box, suggesting a celebratory or intimate setting.© @milliebobbybrown
Millie Bobby Brown in her micro shades and off shoulder top

Accessorising with just a pair of hoops (seen on every cool-girl religiously from the year 1999-2007) and an up do reminiscent of Pamela Anderson's much-copied 90s messy buns (supposedly held together with a pair of knickers - naughty!) 

Millie delivers a masterclass in modern glamour - rooted in retro trends but feels utterly right for now. 

Another shot of Millie Bobby Brown's Y2K inspired look

The era championed personality over polish and has been welcomed back into popularity with open arms by those who are sick to death of the Clean Girl trend (us included.)

Millie is something of s style chameleon, often switching between playful looks that feel very Gen Z (she is only 21 after all), and bombastic classic Hollywood glamour for red carpet events, often with her new husband Jake Bongiovi by her side.

Go on then, one more shot of Millie Bobby Brown's classic look

Millie captioned her snap, "Jet lag? Never heard of her," and also gave us a glimpse of her super sweet tattoos. We spot a delicate little heart on her collarbone and a cowboy hat on her upper arm. Yee-ha.

The actress and entrepreneur has had a busy year and we've so enjoyed seeing her tackling tricky trends like the upper midriff and bubblegum hued micro shorts, and we feel very strongly that she's going to have a sartorially successful summer. 

