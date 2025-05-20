Millie Bobby Brown just perfected fashion's most figure-flattering trend

Millie Bobby Brown is a force to be reckoned with, both within her industry and with her fashion choices

The 21-year-old is an acclaimed actress, author, fashion designer, beauty entrepreneur, canned iced coffee designer... You name it, she's done it. Her style agenda is also just as versatile. From Britney Spears-coded 90s looks to personalised swimsuits and affordable high-street pieces, her style file is adored by her fans and fashion lovers across the globe.

In her latest look, she has revived one of fashion's most flattering styling hacks, coined the 'upper midriff' trend - and it's a surefire way to ensure an outfit is undeniably flattering, for both street style and special occasion dressing.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie perfected the upper midriff trend

Millie shared an Instagram post with her 63.8m followers, explaining that the latest hair & body mist from her beauty brand, Florence By Mills, is now available exclusively at Ulta Beauty (sadly they don't operate over here in the UK). She wore a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg jeans paired with a simple, fitted white, cropped t-shirt. Some white trainers, oversized sunglasses and Jennifer Lopez-approved statement gold hoops finished off her elevated off-duty look.

© @milliebobbybrown She oozed off-duty cool in high-waisted jeans and a cropped white tee

High-waisted clothing is the key to mastering this trend - think skirts, trousers or jeans that sit above the belly button, paired with a crop top. The goal is to shift the focus higher than the traditional cropped look, revealing only the upper abs. It’s a more modest take compared to the daring Y2K revival (we’re looking at you, Bella Hadid), which embraces low-rise waistlines and full midriffs on display. This upper-midriff trend offers a more refined, demure alternative for those who aren’t sold on the noughties nostalgia.

© Getty Gwyneth Paltrow is a constant advocate for the silhouette © Getty Meghann Fahy has also adopted the trend

By revealing just the area beneath the bust - typically the narrowest part of the torso - this style is more flattering and forgiving than the classic crop top.