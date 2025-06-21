Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel channels Sporty Spice vibes in unexpected new look

Believe it or not, football and fashion have a long-standing history. From Britain’s obsession with the beautiful game to America’s shoulder-padded, helmet-clad spectacle, the sport has long captured the fashion world’s imagination.

The latest fashion figurehead to tap into the theme? Jackie Apostel, Cruz Beckham’s style-savvy girlfriend who never fails to deliver on the outfit front.

On Friday, the 29-year-old took to social meda to showcase her latest look. She slipped into an oversized red and white football jersey, which she coolly paired with some crimson shorts. The retro piece displayed the number six on the front and nodded to Beckhams' unparalleled legacy in the world of sport.

Jackie was joined by her beau for the studio session, who (as always) clasped a guitar in his hand.

Football jerseys have surged beyond sports fields to become fashion runways’ MVPs. From grunge-infused streetwear to high fashion, sporty aesthetics - think oversized silkscreened numbers, lace‑up detailing, and padded silhouettes - continue to dominate.

Yuhan Wang evidently nodded to athletic codes in her spring/summer 2024 collection, pairing extreme-shoulder sports jerseys with ballerina-soft elements for a fierce‑meets‑feminine vibe.

© Getty Images Yuhan Wang SS25

Thom Browne previously incorporated helmet and shoulder‑pad motifs into his spring/summer 2020 menswear collection, themes recycled for his autumn/winter 2014 ready-to-wear collection, while Tommy Hilfiger sent jersey-clad models down the runway for autumn/winter 2015.

Staying true to the Beckham sartorial legacy, Jackie isn’t one to play it safe in the style department - much to our maximalist delight.

Last week, the star turned out a deliciously Y2K aesthetic for her followers to coo over. She shimmied into a leopard print silk scarf top, complete with a lace trim, which she paired with some low-rise trousers featuring a kaleidoscopic floral print.

The affordable bottoms, coined the Morgan Tailored Low Waist Trouser, hailed from ASOS and retailed for £58.

From football references to Sixties-inspired prints, Jackie is keeping flair in fashion alive with every look.