Meet Cruz Beckham's singer girlfriend – all you need to know about Jackie Apostel, 29
Cruz Beckham posing with Jackie Apostel© Dave Benett/Getty Images for War

The 20-year-old has a ten-year age gap with his beloved

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie Apostel have been making headlines since the couple went official back in October 2024.

Although the couple are serious relationship goals, many have noticed the ten-year age gap between the pair. Despite the naysayers, the pair are still going strong and have the approval of Cruz's parents, with Jackie joining to the family at Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show, which was held last week.

But just who is the third Beckham child's girlfriend? HELLO! has done some digging, so scroll down for all you need to know about Jackie…

Jackie's biography

Like her beau, Jackie, 29, is a singer-songwriter and she developed her love for music at an early age. When she was just two-years-old, Jackie started playing the piano, and after discovering poetry, she started becoming a songwriter.

In 2020, she released her debut EP, The Reformation, however, this proved to be her only record as two years later she confirmed she was now solely focusing on song-writing. "My intention was and has never been to become a recording, touring artist," she explained in a social media post.

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel are seen during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week© Getty Images
Jackie is a song-writer just like Cruz

"I'm a studio rat, I'm a creator, I'm a writer, a producer and an artist in many ways, but releasing the songs we did myself was always just a way of showcasing the tracks."

Although it's unconfirmed whether Jackie and Cruz have been working together on a professional level, the Brazilian star has shared clips of herself in a recording studio where Cruz was seen playing the electric guitar.

Relationship

Jackie and Cruz were first linked in June 2024 when they were seen together at the Glastonbury Music Festival. The pair went official in October 2024 when Cruz shared a sweet birthday message for his beloved. "I love u," he sweetly commented.

Cruz Beckham kissing Jackie Apostel© Instagram
Cruz and his girlfriend are incredibly sweet

As for Valentine's Day, the musician uploaded a photo of himself kissing the singer, adding plenty of popping hearts. A glimpse into their celebrations showed him cooking ravioli for his beloved in the shape of a heart.

Jackie is close with Cruz's parents and the teenager's mother, Victoria Beckham, has given her designs to the singer to wear. Before going official with Cruz, Jackie took to Instagram in a head-to-toe VB ensemble, tagging the fashion designer in the post, writing: "Thank u for the laciest dream piece @victoriabeckham."

