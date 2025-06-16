Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel just made clashing prints 2025's hottest new trend

Forget ‘Quiet Luxury,’ this summer is all about maximalism.
How do we know? Because Jackie Apostel, AKA the voice of cool-girl style has spoken, and the musician says more is most definitely more this season.
On Sunday, the 29-year-old girlfriend of Cruz Beckham shared her latest outfit online, turning out a deliciously Y2K aesthetic for her followers to coo over.
She slipped into a leopard print silk scarf top, complete with a lace trim, which she paired with some low-rise trousers featuring a kaleidoscopic floral print.
The affordable bottoms, coined the Morgan Tailored Low Waist Trouser, hailed from ASOS and retailed for £58. Sadly, the Sixties-inspired garment has sold out online, proving that it really is set to be a summer of striking prints.
Captioning the post: “startin a summer of patterns,” Jackie styled the look out with a dewy yet glamorous makeup palette, accentuated by her chic French bob fashioned in a slick straightened style.
Included in the post was another snap of the musician sporting a pale beige dress peppered with large polka dots - hands down one of SS25’s hottest trends so far.
It seems that Jackie is very much onto something. Dazzling prints have long captivated the hearts of fashion pioneers across the globe - and there is no sign of this ever changing.
Emilio Pucci is famed for the Marmo print, a swirling kaleidoscope of colour that exudes carefree glamour. Dolce & Gabbana’s romantic rose and zesty lemon motifs evoke the lush gardens and orchards of Sicily, infusing outfits with Mediterranean charm. Erdem consistently reimagines florals with a painterly softness, ideal for feminine summer dressing.
Roberto Cavalli’s signature animal prints offer a fierce, sultry edge. Versace takes a different route to opulence with oceanic prints, starfish, sirens and coral, bringing beachside luxury to life. Meanwhile, Etro’s bohemian paisley designs carry a sense of wanderlust, their intricate details primed for sun-drenched escapes.
In short? Ditch the monochromes - it’s all about print this summer.