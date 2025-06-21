Lady Kitty Spencer radiates cool-girl charisma in statement polka dot dress

Summer has officially started and Lady Kitty Spencer is kicking the season off in style.

The royal has been firmly established in the world of fashion for some time now, working alongside luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana since she entered the socialite set.

Now, her fashion vocabulary has extended to include brands from across the globe, stretching as far as the beaches of Sydney and beyond.

© Getty Lady Kitty Spencer attended the Zimmerman summer lunch in Mykonos

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old touched down in Mykonos to attend Zimmerman’s summer lunch. The muse supported the Aussie brand at its sunset-painted bash, slipping into a polka dot dress complete with a navy backdrop, a regency-inspired high-rise waistband and cherry red rope detailing that added a nautical touch to her beachside attire.

The model wore her blonde hair swept up in a casual bun, housing her holiday essentials in a large raffia beach bag featuring a spacious design, Seventies-esque fringing and tan-toned leather handles. A pair of white knot-detailed mules made for an elegant choice of footwear.

She later shared a series of images from her staycay with fans online - including clips of attendees dancing on the decks beside the crystal-clear Grecian waters.

© Getty The socialite looked dreamy in denim the night before

It comes as little surprise that Lady Kitty is very much in the know when it comes to spring/summer 2025 trends. Polka dots continue to dominate the SS25 moodboard - peppering the high street and high fashion sphere alike.

Plus, it looks as if the classic print is here to stay. Thanks to the autumn/winter 2025 runway season, polka dots have reclaimed their spot on the fashion frontlines.

At Fendi and Isabel Marant, the print was reimagined with subtle sophistication, while Moschino took a bolder route, sending out punchy polka dot blazers that demanded attention. Conner Ives offered a dreamy take, showcasing a sheer slip gown scattered with oversized tonal spots.

Lady Kitty isn’t alone in her penchant for polka dots - and we're ready for the renaissance.