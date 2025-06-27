Glastonbury 2025: the best dressed guests at the festival

The UK's answer to Coachella is back for 2025. Every year, Glastonbury proves that the festival is as much about the fashion as it is about the music.

Year after year, Worthy Farm transforms into Britain’s most iconic runway, where fashion and music collide in gloriously unfiltered style.

Festival-goers came prepared, braving the unpredictable British weather with statement looks, weather-appropriate footwear, and infectious, personality-showcasing energy. From Mia Regan’s nostalgic Y2K ensemble to Ambika Mod's covetable embroidered waistcoat, this year’s fashion was all about freedom, fun, and fearless self-expression.

Of course, Glasto has long been a breeding ground for legendary festival fashion - just think of Sienna Miller’s boho looks, Alexa Chung’s It-girl staples, and Kate Moss’s unforgettable ‘AllSaints Rocks’ belt and barely-there micro shorts.

Here’s our pick of the best-dressed guests who turned heads and set the style agenda at Glastonbury 2025.

© @rinalipa Rina Lipa Rina Lipa (sister of Dua) looked sensational in a mini slip dress with lace detailing, teamed with Jimmy Choo boots.

© Getty Images Mia Regan Y2K fashion muse Mia opted for a burgundy bralette with contrasting orange straps, paired with low-rise cropped cargos and Burberry boots.

Ambika Mod One Day actress Ambika Mod looked superb in am embroidered waistcoat by Nobody's Child and boots by Russell & Bromley.

Immy Waterhouse Immy Waterhouse (sister of Suki) opted for easy breezy cream trousers teamed with Missoma jewellery and Jimmy Fairly sunglasses.