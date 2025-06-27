Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Glastonbury 2025: the best dressed guests at the festival
Mia Regan during day two of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)© Getty Images

From Mia Regan to Ambika Mod, see all the top-notch fashion at the UK's biggest music event

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
1 hour ago
The UK's answer to Coachella is back for 2025. Every year, Glastonbury proves that the festival is as much about the fashion as it is about the music. 

Year after year, Worthy Farm transforms into Britain’s most iconic runway, where fashion and music collide in gloriously unfiltered style.

Festival-goers came prepared, braving the unpredictable British weather with statement looks, weather-appropriate footwear, and infectious, personality-showcasing energy. From Mia Regan’s nostalgic Y2K ensemble to Ambika Mod's covetable embroidered waistcoatthis year’s fashion was all about freedom, fun, and fearless self-expression.

Of course, Glasto has long been a breeding ground for legendary festival fashion - just think of Sienna Miller’s boho looks, Alexa Chung’s It-girl staples, and Kate Moss’s unforgettable ‘AllSaints Rocks’ belt and barely-there micro shorts.

Here’s our pick of the best-dressed guests who turned heads and set the style agenda at Glastonbury 2025.

Rina Lipa© @rinalipa

Rina Lipa

Rina Lipa (sister of Dua) looked sensational in a mini slip dress with lace detailing, teamed with Jimmy Choo boots. 

Mia Regan during day two of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Mia Regan

Y2K fashion muse Mia opted for a burgundy bralette with contrasting orange straps, paired with low-rise cropped cargos and Burberry boots.

Ambika Mod

Ambika Mod

One Day actress Ambika Mod looked superb in  am embroidered waistcoat by Nobody's Child and boots by Russell & Bromley. 

Immy Waterhouse

Immy Waterhouse

Immy Waterhouse (sister of Suki) opted for easy breezy cream trousers teamed with Missoma jewellery and Jimmy Fairly sunglasses. 

James Norton

James Norton

Actor James Norton opted for stylist practicality in a Che Studios lightweight knitted tank paired with loose trousers teamed and Russell & Bromley boots. 

