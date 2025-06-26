Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown's £220,000 ring is 2025's most dazzling accessory
Millie Bobby Brown poses on a crate alongside fresh fruit and vegetables wearing a t-shirt and floral pants© Florence by Mills Fashion

The Stranger Things actress paired a lingerie-inspired outfit with the most dazzling piece of jewellery

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Millie Bobby Brown never fails to make a statement with her iconic style agenda. 

The most accomplished Gen Zer of her generation, the 21-year-old actress, fashion designer, beauty entrepreneur, and author has become a firm favourite with Stranger Things fanatics and fashion lovers alike.

Earlier this week, she captivated her followers with a selfie, wearing an etheral pink lingerie-inspired lace dress by For Love and Lemons. To accessorise, she wore an equally as showstopping matching pink diamond ring, which experts estimate to be worth a whopping $300,000 (circa £218,000)

Crafted from 100% silk, the £665 ruffled maxi style is a femme fatale moment like no other, featuring a plunging cowl neckline and a removable sequin underwire bra, designed to be on display.

Millie Bobby Brown poses for a mirror selfie in a plunging pink gown © @milliebobbybrown
Millie's cute pink diamond ring made the ultimate accessory

Fine jewellery and diamond experts at UK retailer Steven Stone explained: "While it’s difficult to determine the exact carat weight from the photo alone, the centre stone appears to be under two carats. However, what it may lack in size, it more than makes up for in rarity. Judging by its vivid hue and sparkle, the gem is likely to be a natural pink diamond – one of the rarest and most valuable coloured diamonds in the world. Natural pink diamonds are extraordinarily scarce, with the majority historically sourced from the now-closed Argyle Mine in Australia, which produced over 90% of the world’s supply. Since the mine’s closure in 2020, the value of these already-coveted gems has surged."

"A high-quality pink diamond of this size could easily be worth $300,000 or more – especially if it boasts strong saturation, clarity, and an expertly cut shape. Thus, if Millie is indeed wearing a pink diamond, she’s not just making a fashion statement – she’s wearing a piece of investment-worthy luxury that’s as rare as it is radiant.”

Once again, Millie has made a serious statement with her latest look.

