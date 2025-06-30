Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heeled clogs are officially back - here’s how to style them
Charlotte Groeneveld wears light blue mini dress, blue ChloÃ© bag, brown mules outside the Chloe fashion show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week© Getty Images

Heeled clogs are officially back - here's how to style them for SS25

The Seventies shoe silhouette is taking footwear to new heights

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
1 day ago
Clogs are having a serious style renaissance - and this time, it’s luxury labels leading the charge.

Once considered the practical footwear of the Seventies bohemian or hospital nurse, clogs have stepped firmly back into the fashion spotlight, thanks to brands like Chloé and Kurt Geiger. 

Chloé’s reimagining of the classic wooden sole, complete with buttery leather uppers and sculptural platforms, nods to their free-spirited heritage while elevating the clog into high-fashion territory. Meanwhile, Kurt Geiger’s embellished, chunky iterations offer a playful take on the silhouette, tapping into Gen Z’s nostalgia-fuelled love of retro dressing. Head over to the vintage market and you'll find some epic Gucci renditions complete with iconic horsebit detail.

Guest outside Chloé Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 © Getty Images
Guest outside Chloé Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025

Historically, clogs became a symbol of counterculture in the 1970s - their sturdy build and earthy aesthetic perfectly in tune with the era’s move toward natural fibres and laid-back silhouettes. Today, that same appeal holds: they’re comfortable, practical and totally unapologetic. 

What really sets clogs apart, though, is their unusual shape - that solid, carved sole paired with a rounded toe makes them instantly recognisable and surprisingly versatile. 

They’re not trying to be sleek or subtle, and that’s exactly the point. In a sea of quiet strappy sandals and feminine ballet flats, clogs stomp in with confidence.

Discover how to style the seriously chic stompers below:

How to style heeled clogs:

Sophia Roe wears tan pocket over the knee dress, shiny dark brown Chloe leather bag with gold chain detail, dark brown mule clogs, a gold bracelet, a gold ring, outside Chloe, during the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025© Getty Images

Mini Magic

Allow your clog heels to take centre stage by pairing the statement shoes with a summer-ready mini dress.

Charlotte Groeneveld wears dark brown sunglasses, gold layered Chloe necklaces, light blue sheer mesh short sleeve Chloe mini dress, gold bracelets, shiny black Chloe leather bag, shiny dark brown heeled mule leather shoes, outside Chloe, during the Paris fashion week© Getty Images

Boho Babe

Lean into true Seventies style by slipping into a tiered mini dress that contrast the heavyweight design of your cool-girl clogs.

Princess of Thailand Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya wears beige coat, white laced skirt and button shirt, bag outside Dior during Paris Fashion Week© Getty Images

Whimsical White

Turn out the chicest summer look by sporting an all-white concoction to match the fantastical vibe of your new chunky shoewear staple. 

Sonia Lyson seen wearing Saint Laurent black / brown sunglasses, SoSue light blue cotton buttoned oversized shirt, Leviâs dark blue denim straight leg long pants, Gucci bamboo red / orange round leather mini bag and Scholl platform wood © Getty Images

Dreamy Denim

When in doubt - denim. Opt for a low-key look by teaming your clogs with some ankle-length jeans that effortlessly tap into retro flair.

A guest wears cream blazer with ruffle details, matching trousers, brown mules, outside Rokh, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026© Getty Images

Asymmetrical Elegance

Add a modern twist on your vintage-inspired ensemble by sporting an asymmetrical outfit with a touch of deconstruction. Nostalgic and cutting-edge style wrapped into one.

Guest is seen outside Zimmermann show wearing lilac Oakley sunnies, silver chain, white and orange ombre colored dress, beige hairy Fendi Baguette handbag and red checkered clogs with crystal details© Getty Images

Shapeless Chic

An oversized frock will forever be a nonchalant cool-girl pick. And what better way to amp up the off-duty glam than with some slickly carved clogs?

Karlie Kloss wears white laced blouse, golden logo belt, black pants outside Chloe during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week© Getty Images

Peekaboo Effect

Tease the presence of your head-turning footwear by slipping into some long trousers that allow passersby to glimpse a peek of your envy-inducing kicks. Always leave them wanting more, after all.

Christine Wuerfel-Stauss / Christine WÃ¼rfel-Stauss wears red yellow blue sweater Loewe, Hermes bag, navy pants, clogs Hermes during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

Cosy Charm

Who said clogs were just for summer? These stylish stompers can be worn year-round, and we love elevating the shoe with a chunky knit. 

lily aldrige in denim culouttes© GC Images

Haute Culotte

Love them or hate them, there's no denying that culottes pair perfectly with some tan-taned clogs. A Seventies time capsule in a single shoe silhouette. 

