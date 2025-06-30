Heeled clogs are officially back - here's how to style them for SS25

Clogs are having a serious style renaissance - and this time, it’s luxury labels leading the charge.

Once considered the practical footwear of the Seventies bohemian or hospital nurse, clogs have stepped firmly back into the fashion spotlight, thanks to brands like Chloé and Kurt Geiger.

Chloé’s reimagining of the classic wooden sole, complete with buttery leather uppers and sculptural platforms, nods to their free-spirited heritage while elevating the clog into high-fashion territory. Meanwhile, Kurt Geiger’s embellished, chunky iterations offer a playful take on the silhouette, tapping into Gen Z’s nostalgia-fuelled love of retro dressing. Head over to the vintage market and you'll find some epic Gucci renditions complete with iconic horsebit detail.

© Getty Images Guest outside Chloé Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025

Historically, clogs became a symbol of counterculture in the 1970s - their sturdy build and earthy aesthetic perfectly in tune with the era’s move toward natural fibres and laid-back silhouettes. Today, that same appeal holds: they’re comfortable, practical and totally unapologetic.

What really sets clogs apart, though, is their unusual shape - that solid, carved sole paired with a rounded toe makes them instantly recognisable and surprisingly versatile.

They’re not trying to be sleek or subtle, and that’s exactly the point. In a sea of quiet strappy sandals and feminine ballet flats, clogs stomp in with confidence.

Discover how to style the seriously chic stompers below:

How to style heeled clogs:

© Getty Images Mini Magic Allow your clog heels to take centre stage by pairing the statement shoes with a summer-ready mini dress.

© Getty Images Boho Babe Lean into true Seventies style by slipping into a tiered mini dress that contrast the heavyweight design of your cool-girl clogs.

© Getty Images Whimsical White Turn out the chicest summer look by sporting an all-white concoction to match the fantastical vibe of your new chunky shoewear staple.

© Getty Images Dreamy Denim When in doubt - denim. Opt for a low-key look by teaming your clogs with some ankle-length jeans that effortlessly tap into retro flair.

© Getty Images Asymmetrical Elegance Add a modern twist on your vintage-inspired ensemble by sporting an asymmetrical outfit with a touch of deconstruction. Nostalgic and cutting-edge style wrapped into one.

© Getty Images Shapeless Chic An oversized frock will forever be a nonchalant cool-girl pick. And what better way to amp up the off-duty glam than with some slickly carved clogs?

© Getty Images Peekaboo Effect Tease the presence of your head-turning footwear by slipping into some long trousers that allow passersby to glimpse a peek of your envy-inducing kicks. Always leave them wanting more, after all.

© Getty Images Cosy Charm Who said clogs were just for summer? These stylish stompers can be worn year-round, and we love elevating the shoe with a chunky knit.