Heeled clogs are officially back - here's how to style them for SS25

Clogs are having a serious style renaissance - and this time, it’s luxury labels leading the charge.
Once considered the practical footwear of the Seventies bohemian or hospital nurse, clogs have stepped firmly back into the fashion spotlight, thanks to brands like Chloé and Kurt Geiger.
Chloé’s reimagining of the classic wooden sole, complete with buttery leather uppers and sculptural platforms, nods to their free-spirited heritage while elevating the clog into high-fashion territory. Meanwhile, Kurt Geiger’s embellished, chunky iterations offer a playful take on the silhouette, tapping into Gen Z’s nostalgia-fuelled love of retro dressing. Head over to the vintage market and you'll find some epic Gucci renditions complete with iconic horsebit detail.
Historically, clogs became a symbol of counterculture in the 1970s - their sturdy build and earthy aesthetic perfectly in tune with the era’s move toward natural fibres and laid-back silhouettes. Today, that same appeal holds: they’re comfortable, practical and totally unapologetic.
What really sets clogs apart, though, is their unusual shape - that solid, carved sole paired with a rounded toe makes them instantly recognisable and surprisingly versatile.