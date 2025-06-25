Heeled flip-flops are the chicest shoe this summer - here’s where to shop

Somewhere, at some point, a fashion visionary had a bold idea: to fuse two beloved staples of every style aficionado – the laid-back ease of flip-flops and the refined elegance of a kitten heel. The result? You guessed it. Heeled flip-flops.
This fresh silhouette is gracing the pedicured toes of holiday-makers strolling the cobbled streets of the Amalfi Coast, as well as the feet of It-Girl city dwellers on their next Aperol Spritz run. Far more versatile than its flat counterpart, this elevated style echoes Y2K nostalgia with a nod to early 2000s office-core (think Gisele Bündchen in The Devil Wears Prada), all while maintaining a timeless appeal through its minimalist design.
When summer heat finally makes an appearance – questionable as that may be in the UK – we’re all eager to let our toes breathe. No one wants to be trudging around in sweaty socks. Enter the heeled flip-flop: offering the breeze of poolside footwear with just enough polish to secure you a seat at that 7pm dinner reservation.
The resurgence manifested upon the spring/summer 2025 runways – Miu Miu saw graphic heeled flip-flops adorned with sharp edges styled with open-toe half socks and midi skirts. Meanwhile, Chloé showcased translucent jelly thong sandals that featured ankle straps with chiffon dresses. Over at Ferragamo, Maximilian Davis reimagined the silhouette with a ballet-inspired lens, detailing his thong heels with satin ribbons that gracefully wrapped around the calf.
A heeled flip-flop instantly elevates any summer ensemble – and the styling options are endless. Pair it with slouchy, low-rise jeans and a classic white tank for that effortless model-off-duty look. Or lean into preppy polish by styling this coveted shoe with your favourite capri trousers. For those on holiday, the kitten heel pairs perfectly with a breezy summer dress or adds a touch of chic to a mini skirt and bikini top for a stroll to the beach.
And don’t just take our word for it – fashion moguls everywhere are rocking this minimalist shoe trend. Bella Hadid leaned into the flip-flop-meets-capri look, serving a masterclass in 2000s-core, while Hailey Bieber and Miley Cyrus have both been spotted embracing the silhouette on the streets of New York City.
From sleek kitten-heel designs and supple leather sandals to beaded toe thongs and elegant ankle straps, this shoe comes in a wide array of styles. Explore our curated edit of the season’s best heeled flip-flops and find your perfect pair.
Best heeled flip-flops for SS25:
How we chose:
Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from beloved retail brands to luxury labels.
Style: Ranging from classic silhouettes to embellished designs, this round-up offers an array of cute styles to note.
