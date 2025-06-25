Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heeled flip-flops are the chicest shoe this summer - here’s where to shop
From Toteme's hot red leather sandals to Gianvito Rossi's embellished iteration, here are the best heeled flip-flops to add to your footwear agenda this summer

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Somewhere, at some point, a fashion visionary had a bold idea: to fuse two beloved staples of every style aficionado – the laid-back ease of flip-flops and the refined elegance of a kitten heel. The result? You guessed it. Heeled flip-flops.

This fresh silhouette is gracing the pedicured toes of holiday-makers strolling the cobbled streets of the Amalfi Coast, as well as the feet of It-Girl city dwellers on their next Aperol Spritz run. Far more versatile than its flat counterpart, this elevated style echoes Y2K nostalgia with a nod to early 2000s office-core (think Gisele Bündchen in The Devil Wears Prada), all while maintaining a timeless appeal through its minimalist design.

When summer heat finally makes an appearance – questionable as that may be in the UK – we’re all eager to let our toes breathe. No one wants to be trudging around in sweaty socks. Enter the heeled flip-flop: offering the breeze of poolside footwear with just enough polish to secure you a seat at that 7pm dinner reservation.

Sophia Geiss is seen wearing silver hoop earrings in two different sizes, oval brown glasses from Corlin, a silver nose ring, a black ribbed-knit cardigan with a fitted waistline and loose sleeves from & Other Stories, black pleated Bermuda shorts with wide leg from COS, a small rectangular black leather handbag with a gold YSL buckle from Yves Saint Laurent, and black kitten-heel sandals from LeGer, while holding a coffee cup© Getty Images
Kitten heel flip-flops are the hottest shoe for summer

The resurgence manifested upon the spring/summer 2025 runways – Miu Miu saw graphic heeled flip-flops adorned with sharp edges styled with open-toe half socks and midi skirts. Meanwhile, Chloé showcased translucent jelly thong sandals that featured ankle straps with chiffon dresses. Over at Ferragamo, Maximilian Davis reimagined the silhouette with a ballet-inspired lens, detailing his thong heels with satin ribbons that gracefully wrapped around the calf.

Chloé spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week © Getty Images
Chloé spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week

A heeled flip-flop instantly elevates any summer ensemble – and the styling options are endless. Pair it with slouchy, low-rise jeans and a classic white tank for that effortless model-off-duty look. Or lean into preppy polish by styling this coveted shoe with your favourite capri trousers. For those on holiday, the kitten heel pairs perfectly with a breezy summer dress or adds a touch of chic to a mini skirt and bikini top for a stroll to the beach.

Bella Hadid in capri pants© Getty Images
Bella Hadid is a fan of the footwear trend

And don’t just take our word for it – fashion moguls everywhere are rocking this minimalist shoe trend. Bella Hadid leaned into the flip-flop-meets-capri look, serving a masterclass in 2000s-core, while Hailey Bieber and Miley Cyrus have both been spotted embracing the silhouette on the streets of New York City.

From sleek kitten-heel designs and supple leather sandals to beaded toe thongs and elegant ankle straps, this shoe comes in a wide array of styles. Explore our curated edit of the season’s best heeled flip-flops and find your perfect pair.

Best heeled flip-flops for SS25:

  • Toteme kitten heels© Toteme

    40mm Kitten-Heel Flip-Flops

    Toteme

    Toteme’s black flip-flops from the spring/summer 2022 collection exude 90s minimalism. Crafted from supple Italian leather, this iteration features a sleek T-strap and a subtle kitten heel – quietly chic, with echoes of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s timeless style.

  • Gianvito Rossi heels © Gianvito Rossi

    Shanti Thong 70

    Gianvito Rossi

    Gianvito Rossi’s embellished thong sandals feature a round toe and are crafted from leather and gold metallic-effect suede. Adorned with Chakra-inspired natural cabochon stones and gleaming gold studs, they’re the perfect statement piece for your next summer getaway.

  • Zara kitten heels© Zara

    Satin Kitten-Heel Sandals

    Zara

    Zara's elegant kitten-heel sandals feature a refined square-toe design making them the perfect match for capris and a chic blazer on your next girls' night out at a wine bar.

  • Dune mules© Dune

    Plaited Kitten Heel Leather Court Shoes

    Dune

    Dune’s design channels effortless boho chic with its plaited leather straps and open-toe silhouette. Pair it with a white linen dress for a light, whimsical look that fits with the warm-weather days.

  • Mango kitten heel© Mango

    Classic Kitten-Heel Sandal In Brown

    Mango

    These simple brown sandals are the ideal match for a coordinating brown linen set, striking the ideal balance between office-ready polish and effortless style for after-work al fresco dining.

  • Tony Bianco heel© Tony Bianco

    Krista Mule

    Tony Bianco

    If you're looking to add a touch of metallic edge to your evening ensemble, these Tony Bianco mules deliver a bold colourway while maintaining a sleek, refined silhouette.

  • Reformation heel flip flop© Reformation

    Amelia Thong Wedge Sandal

    Reformation

    Instead of the classic kitten heel, Reformation’s wedge heel offers a bold twist that’s sure to set you apart from the crowd.

  • Anthropologie kitten heel© Anthropologie

    Toe-Strap Kitten Heels

    Anthropologie

    Anthropologie’s sage green leather kitten heels are the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Style them with a crisp white dress for a fresh, effortlessly chic look this season.

  • Topshop kitten heels© Asos

    Ish Kitten Heeled Sandal With Knitted Flower In Red

    Topshop

    If you're searching for a statement shoe, Topshop's red kitten heels – adorned with delicate floral appliqués – are the perfect choice.

  • Jimmy Choo heels© Jimmy Choo

    Etana Mule 50

    Jimmy Choo

    These chocolate brown Jimmy Choo kitten heels are the perfect choice to slip on for an evening dinner, combining style with uncompromised comfort.

How we chose:

Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from beloved retail brands to luxury labels. 

Style: Ranging from classic silhouettes to embellished designs, this round-up offers an array of cute styles to note.

