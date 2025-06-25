Heeled flip-flops are the chicest shoe this summer - here’s where to shop

Somewhere, at some point, a fashion visionary had a bold idea: to fuse two beloved staples of every style aficionado – the laid-back ease of flip-flops and the refined elegance of a kitten heel. The result? You guessed it. Heeled flip-flops.

This fresh silhouette is gracing the pedicured toes of holiday-makers strolling the cobbled streets of the Amalfi Coast, as well as the feet of It-Girl city dwellers on their next Aperol Spritz run. Far more versatile than its flat counterpart, this elevated style echoes Y2K nostalgia with a nod to early 2000s office-core (think Gisele Bündchen in The Devil Wears Prada), all while maintaining a timeless appeal through its minimalist design.

When summer heat finally makes an appearance – questionable as that may be in the UK – we’re all eager to let our toes breathe. No one wants to be trudging around in sweaty socks. Enter the heeled flip-flop: offering the breeze of poolside footwear with just enough polish to secure you a seat at that 7pm dinner reservation.

© Getty Images Kitten heel flip-flops are the hottest shoe for summer

The resurgence manifested upon the spring/summer 2025 runways – Miu Miu saw graphic heeled flip-flops adorned with sharp edges styled with open-toe half socks and midi skirts. Meanwhile, Chloé showcased translucent jelly thong sandals that featured ankle straps with chiffon dresses. Over at Ferragamo, Maximilian Davis reimagined the silhouette with a ballet-inspired lens, detailing his thong heels with satin ribbons that gracefully wrapped around the calf.

© Getty Images Chloé spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week

A heeled flip-flop instantly elevates any summer ensemble – and the styling options are endless. Pair it with slouchy, low-rise jeans and a classic white tank for that effortless model-off-duty look. Or lean into preppy polish by styling this coveted shoe with your favourite capri trousers. For those on holiday, the kitten heel pairs perfectly with a breezy summer dress or adds a touch of chic to a mini skirt and bikini top for a stroll to the beach.

© Getty Images Bella Hadid is a fan of the footwear trend

And don’t just take our word for it – fashion moguls everywhere are rocking this minimalist shoe trend. Bella Hadid leaned into the flip-flop-meets-capri look, serving a masterclass in 2000s-core, while Hailey Bieber and Miley Cyrus have both been spotted embracing the silhouette on the streets of New York City.

From sleek kitten-heel designs and supple leather sandals to beaded toe thongs and elegant ankle straps, this shoe comes in a wide array of styles. Explore our curated edit of the season’s best heeled flip-flops and find your perfect pair.

Best heeled flip-flops for SS25:

© Toteme 40mm Kitten-Heel Flip-Flops Toteme Toteme’s black flip-flops from the spring/summer 2022 collection exude 90s minimalism. Crafted from supple Italian leather, this iteration features a sleek T-strap and a subtle kitten heel – quietly chic, with echoes of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s timeless style.

£330.00 AT FARFETCH

© Gianvito Rossi Shanti Thong 70 Gianvito Rossi Gianvito Rossi’s embellished thong sandals feature a round toe and are crafted from leather and gold metallic-effect suede. Adorned with Chakra-inspired natural cabochon stones and gleaming gold studs, they’re the perfect statement piece for your next summer getaway.

£820.00 AT GIANVITO ROSSI

© Zara Satin Kitten-Heel Sandals Zara Zara's elegant kitten-heel sandals feature a refined square-toe design making them the perfect match for capris and a chic blazer on your next girls' night out at a wine bar.

£27.99 AT ZARA

© Dune Plaited Kitten Heel Leather Court Shoes Dune Dune’s design channels effortless boho chic with its plaited leather straps and open-toe silhouette. Pair it with a white linen dress for a light, whimsical look that fits with the warm-weather days.

£99.00 AT JOHN LEWIS

© Mango Classic Kitten-Heel Sandal In Brown Mango These simple brown sandals are the ideal match for a coordinating brown linen set, striking the ideal balance between office-ready polish and effortless style for after-work al fresco dining.

£54.00 AT ASOS

© Tony Bianco Krista Mule Tony Bianco If you're looking to add a touch of metallic edge to your evening ensemble, these Tony Bianco mules deliver a bold colourway while maintaining a sleek, refined silhouette.

£143.00 AT REVOLVE ​ ​​​​

© Reformation Amelia Thong Wedge Sandal Reformation Instead of the classic kitten heel, Reformation’s wedge heel offers a bold twist that’s sure to set you apart from the crowd.

£248.00 AT REFORMATION

© Anthropologie Toe-Strap Kitten Heels Anthropologie Anthropologie’s sage green leather kitten heels are the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Style them with a crisp white dress for a fresh, effortlessly chic look this season.

£90.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

© Asos Ish Kitten Heeled Sandal With Knitted Flower In Red Topshop If you're searching for a statement shoe, Topshop's red kitten heels – adorned with delicate floral appliqués – are the perfect choice.

£42.00 AT ASOS

© Jimmy Choo Etana Mule 50 Jimmy Choo These chocolate brown Jimmy Choo kitten heels are the perfect choice to slip on for an evening dinner, combining style with uncompromised comfort.

£695.00 AT JIMMY CHOO

How we chose:

Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from beloved retail brands to luxury labels.

Style: Ranging from classic silhouettes to embellished designs, this round-up offers an array of cute styles to note.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.