Block heeled ballet flats are officially in - here’s how to style them

The ballet flat epidemic gripped London with unimaginable force. Notting Hill transformed into a sea of Alaïa-inspired flats while Hackney dwellers became walking PRs for Puma’s silver ballet sneakers.

Born in 2024, the trend has refused to slow down. This year has already witnessed the birth of Aloha’s tie-front variations, in addition to The Attico’s mesh Nomad sneakers which are taking the luxury sphere by storm.

However, this season there’s a new kid in town. Introducing block heeled ballet pumps - the low-heeled slip-ons peppering the wardrobes of every It-girl across town.

Championed by brands such as Repetto, Stuart Weitzman and Tory Burch, these modest yet girlish pumps effortlessly marry nostalgic school-girl style and practical polish.

There’s something undeniably retro about the sweet shoe. The design evolved from classic ballet flats, gaining popularity in the 1960s thanks to designers like Roger Vivier and Ferragamo.

Revived in the 1990s and again in the 2010s, the shoes remain a chic, wearable staple that serve up preppy style with every step.

Discover how to style block heeled ballet flats below and slip into SS25 with feminine flair.

How to style block heeled ballet flats:

Upper East Side Style Style some classic black block heel pumps with a touch of gingham and some ankle-length socks for a thoroughly Gossip Girl-inspired look.

Mesh Magic For those who want to steer away from bold palettes, slip into some knee-length mesh socks to elevate your pretty pump look.

Pink Accents Infuse your wardrobe with some early Aughts elegance by adding a baby pink accent to your outfit. Take it one step further and match your handbag to your shoes for a true Y2K feel.

Bloomer Beauty Like ballet flats, bloomers are here to stay. Double down on trends and pair these two girlish staples to craft a highly romantic yet playful aesthetic.

Animal Print Perfection A lick of animal print goes a long way - it also makes for the ultimate modern contrast to the classic cut of block heeled footwear.

Sporty Spice Contrast is key when it comes to styling out block heel flats. Take heed from the outfit above, which merges sporty themes with sweet balletcore motifs.

Boyfriend Chic A pair of boxer shorts, the kind that look borrowed from your boyfriend’s wardrobe, exude effortless cool. Elevate the look with polished pumps to add a touch of sophistication (and a little extra height).