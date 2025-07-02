Lily James nails tennis-chic in pleated mini skirt for outing with rarely-seen brother

Tennis season has officially kicked off in style - meaning the celebrity sphere are beginning to flood the leafy streets of SW19 in the name of Wimbledon.

Among the swathe of A-lister tennis fans is none other than Lily James, who embraced ‘tenniscore’ with her latest look - shared with her legion of style-savvy fans on social media.

Although the beloved British actress was not in attendance at the annual sporting event, she still played ball - slipping into a crisp white T-shirt and pleated mini skirt for the chicest game of padel we’ve ever seen.

A pale pink cap held her sandy mermaid waves, which had been cooly swept up into a ponytail, perfectly in place. Her signature cluster of fine gold jewels added a touch of opulence to her on-court aesthetic.

Lily was joined by her rarely-seen brother Charlie to launch Connect Padel UK, an initiative that offers a network of premium Padel clubs that aim to foster a vibrant local community while also ensuring the sport is affordable and accessible for all.

The Emmy-nominated star reflected online: “It’s been a long, joyous journey bringing this to life. Padel brings people together. I believe, we, @connectpadeluk are at the forefront of creating welcoming environments for everyone to enjoy & improve their game.”

“Keep an eye out for some exciting news on our first site, coming soon! We can’t wait to bring the sport of Padel to as many people as possible. See you on court.”

We have Luca Guadagnino to thank for bringing tennis dress codes to the forefront of fashion’s focus. While the sport has always been considered one of the most elegant style-wise, the director’s hit film Challengers celebrated tennis whites in all their glory.

Zendaya’s string of curated looks for the film's press tour garnered worldwide attention, with the Hollywood insider hitting the red carpet in a series of themed pieces from Loewe’s tennis ball heels to racket-dotted Thom Browne dresses. A serve indeed.

With a stellar celebrity backing and the support of the tennis-obsessed British nation, it's safe to say that tennis attire is very much here to stay.