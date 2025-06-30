Wimbledon Style: Best dressed at the 2025 tennis championships

And just like that, one of the world's most illustrious sporting events is in full swing, and though we love to watch the best of the best go head to head on the court, it’s the stands that hold our style attention.

Each and every year, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club sees a slew of celebrities, royals and internet It-girls flock to the South West London venue, Pimm's in one hand and a bowl of strawberries topped with cream in the other.

Last year, notable names including Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zendaya were all in attendance, which makes spectating style from the sidelines that much more alluring.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ran Maya Jama's Wimbledon wardrobe is unmatched

Without further ado, here are the very best-dressed guests at Wimbledon 2025.

1/ 4 © WireImage Bella Priestley The traditional all-white tenniscore aesthetic was not on the agenda for actress Bella Priestley. Opting for a plunging dark brown bandage dress and pointed-toe pumps, the small-screen star proved just how high-fashion the event now is.

2/ 4 © WireImage Heidi Range Making a statement in a leopard print maxi dress fixed with a Hermés brown waist belt, Heidi Range made a case for sleek, chic style on day one.

3/ 4 © WireImage Maria Sharapova Tennis champion Maria Sharapova served up a laid-back yet luxe look for day one. Styling a denim skirt with a navy blue shirt and a pair of patent brown mules, the athlete radiated spectator chic.