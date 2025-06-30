Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon Style: The best dressed at the 2025 tennis championships
Subscribe
Wimbledon Style: The best dressed at the 2025 tennis championships
Jourdan Dunn and Maya Jama attend a celebratory lunch hosted by Range Rover and Harper's Bazaar in the Range Rover suite ahead of the Wimbledon Ladies' singles final on July 13, 2024 in London, England© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ran

Wimbledon Style: Best dressed at the 2025 tennis championships

From Maya Jama and Maria Sharapova, the fashion set are serving up some serious style game for the annual tennis event

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
Updated: 4 minutes ago
Share this:

And just like that, one of the world's most illustrious sporting events is in full swing, and though we love to watch the best of the best go head to head on the court, it’s the stands that hold our style attention. 

Each and every year, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club sees a slew of celebrities, royals and internet It-girls flock to the South West London venue, Pimm's in one hand and a bowl of strawberries topped with cream in the other. 

Last year, notable names including Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zendaya were all in attendance, which makes spectating style from the sidelines that much more alluring. 

Maya Jama attends a celebratory lunch hosted by Range Rover and Harper's Bazaar in the Range Rover suite ahead of the Wimbledon Ladies' singles final on July 13, 2024 in London, England© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ran
Maya Jama's Wimbledon wardrobe is unmatched

Without further ado, here are the very best-dressed guests at Wimbledon 2025.

1/4

Bella Priestley attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2025 in London, England. © WireImage

Bella Priestley

The traditional all-white tenniscore aesthetic was not on the agenda for actress Bella Priestley. Opting for a plunging dark brown bandage dress and pointed-toe pumps, the small-screen star proved just how high-fashion the event now is. 

2/4

Heidi Range attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2025 in London, England. © WireImage

Heidi Range

Making a statement in a leopard print maxi dress fixed with a Hermés brown waist belt, Heidi Range made a case for sleek, chic style on day one. 

3/4

Maria Sharapova attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2025 in London, England© WireImage

Maria Sharapova

Tennis champion Maria Sharapova served up a laid-back yet luxe look for day one. Styling a denim skirt with a navy blue shirt and a pair of patent brown mules, the athlete radiated spectator chic. 

4/4

Dame Joanna Lumley attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2025 in London, England© WireImage

Dame Joanna Lumley

Dame Joanna Lumley proved the power of a leopard print trouser, pairing the bold print with a crisp white shirt and sensible flats.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More