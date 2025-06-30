Lily James masters Glastonbury style in cool-girl bloomers

Glastonbury has officially drawn to a close, leaving behind a stream of festival-ready ‘fits spanning fringed jackets to denim shorts, sequinned crochet and Wellington boots.

Luckily, Lily James was ready and waiting to lift our spirits upon the festival’s conclusion, stepping out on Friday in a low-key yet on-trend look that effortlessly served up off-duty vibes.

The British actress was pictured mapping the grassy swathes of Worthy Farm in a pair of white bloomer-inspired shorts, complete with a thigh-skimming length and an elasticated waistband.

© Getty Lily James was spotted at Glastonbury wearing iconic British heritage brand Barbour

The 36-year-old paired the cool-girl piece with a sage-hued bralette, which she layered beneath a quilted collarless jacket of the same colour.

A pair of Barbour wellies and socks made for a practical yet preppy addition to the neutrally-toned outfit, which was elevated by some oval-shaped sunglasses and a frosting of gold necklaces.

Lily wore her sandy locks down loose in gently tousled mermaid waves, making for a casual beauty blend that neatly leaned into festival dress codes.

© @lilyjamesofficial The actress was joined by Billie Piper

The star was joined by fellow industry insider Billie Piper, who also opted for a Barbour look consisting of an army green wax jacket with a tartan headscarf - the brand’s signature print.

As always, Lily was bang on-trend with her Glasto-ready look. Bloomers have become a Gen Z staple, worn by celebrities and street style veterans alike.

The feminine silhouettes were developed in the 19th century, a time when women’s wardrobes were veritable prisons of corsets and crinolines. Popularised by feminist Amelia Jenks Bloomer, who entered the scene in the 1850s wearing the trousers that puffed out at the knees like clouds of defiance, the not-so-humble bloomer became a comfortable alternative to customary heavyweight dresses of the period.

Coquette to their core with a Victoriana twist and steeped in vintage motifs, the ruffled shorts quickly came to dominate the fashionscape, with bloomer fans including Hailey Bieber and Iris Law.

Clearly, when it comes to off-duty style, Lily’s wardrobe reigns supreme. As for her next look? Only time will tell - but it’s set to be a summer style smash.