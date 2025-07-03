Jackie Apostel dazzles in molten gold dress for poignant announcement

Scoliosis is far from being the chicest of conditions - as someone who has spent hours at the chiropractor trying to fix their wonky spine, I would know.

Yet, Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend Jackie Apsotel has just effortlessly transformed her negative experience of living with the back issue into a positive, turning out a stunning look to celebrate one year since her big op.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old took to social media to mark the anniversary of her life-changing surgical procedure. She slipped into a resplendent gold gown to capture the moment - a stand-out piece complete with a strapless design and layer upon layer of metallic petals that formed a cascade of glimmering paillettes.

The look was immortalised in an AI painting shared by the star with her loyal legion of fans online, which proudly displayed her lenghty scar from her spinal fusion.

In the caption of the post, she candidly noted: “Sitting here reflecting a little bit and weirdly I went into this day last year with zero fear. I fully pranked my mind into thinking it was no big deal. The 2 weeks after that were absolute hell but I think what really kept me going was having something to go back to.”

© @jackie.apostel The model marked one year since her life-changing surgery

“Having someone check on you all the time, help you, love you. A year later, most days I forget I even did it. There’s days where I feel weird in my body, but everyone does. I look a little crazy putting on shoes and getting out of cars and can’t do long high heel nights, except that, slaying.”

And Jackie isn’t the only style insider to have experienced the condition. Scoliosis has and continues to affect Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor, actress Shailene Woodley, late musician Kurt Cobain and fashion darling Chloe Sevigny.

Regardless of the long recovery time as a result of her operation, Jackie has managed to fill her year with stellar looks to coo over. An inspiration whether in a hospital robe or red carpet glam.