Did Cruz Beckham just tease a Victoria Beckham menswear line?

Imagine, instead of hitting the high street, walking for hours and finding nothing to wear, or scrolling through so many clothing websites your fingers become numb, that your mum just walks in the room and says 'don't worry, I'll make it for you' as casually as she's offers to a make a cup of tea.

Well, this is how we imagine Victoria Beckham reacts when her children can't find anything to wear. The former Spice Girl-cum fashion designer has created plenty of custom outfits for her children Cruz, Harper and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. Her latest custom creation for Cruz was a menswear classic, and we can't get enough.

© Instagram / @cruzbeckham Cruz shared an outfit selfie on his Insta stories

Her youngest son Cruz, who is a budding creative just like his mother, already has his own sense of style. From customising his own double denim looks with VB to oversized leather jackets and chunky square sunglasses that have already become his signature accessory, the 19-year-old is on a path to becoming a notable face in the fashion world.

In an image which was posted to his Instagram stories, Cruz donned a grey double-breasted pinstripe blazer, with a white shirt and bold red tie. He simply tagged "@victoriabeckam" who then reposted to her story saying "Custom VB for Cruzie!!".

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria reposted his look confirming she designed it

At this moment in time, Victoria doesn't have a menswear line, but she's constantly going the extra mile for her sons and creating one-off looks that are cool, effortless and contemporary, much like her current VB offering.

Cruz and Victoria seem to have the closest relationship when it comes to her career, as he himself has a keen interest in fashion.

Last year, he posted a video tribute to his mother on TikTok wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day, and said: "It’s been such a vibe to design a piece for your VB fashion label!" In the video, Cruz explains that he "designed this double denim inspired by vintage streetwear." He then explains that he sourced the fabric directly from his mother's own archive telling his followers that he, "found the denim pattern in my mum's warehouse."

Can we expect to see a men's line from VB anytime soon? watch this space...