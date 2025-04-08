Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel dazzles in affordable fit ‘n’ flare dress

We rarely miss an opportunity to hype up Cruz Beckham and his ever-exciting street style archive. However, it seems that his girlfriend Jackie Apostel is leading the sartorial charge in the relationship, continuously serving up look after look for all to fawn over.

Over the weekend, Cruz shared a glimpse into his weekend away from London life with his model partner. In the image shared by the budding singer, Jackie could be seen sporting a divinely elegance gingham dress, complete with a strapless design, a shirred-stretch bodice, a fit ‘n’ flare silhouette and a monochrome palette.

The 29-year-old shielded her face from the camera with a tan-toned cowboy hat cut from classic felt, prompting Cruz to insert a musical reference to the beloved western track Horse With No Name by America.

© @cruzbeckham The model championed gingham for spring

The dress, which appeared to be ASOS DESIGN’s Crinkle Bandeau Maxi Dress in black and white gingham, currently retails online for £32, making it an affordable summer scoop.

Gingham, a lightweight cotton fabric with a checked pattern, will forever be a hotly-desired spring staple.

© Getty Images Gingham is a timeless trend for the milder seasons

The design has roots dating back to the 17th century, originally imported to Europe from Southeast Asia. It gained popularity in the 18th century as a staple for dresses and shirts due to its durability and charm.

Over the decades, gingham has evolved from humble utility to high fashion. Style muses like Brigitte Bardot popularised it in the 1950s, while modern brands such as Dior, Balenciaga, and Carolina Herrera have featured it on runways. For spring 2025, gingham is unsurprisingly trending once again - reimagined in bold colours, oversized checks, and playful silhouettes for a fresh, modern twist.

The twee print is truly beloved by all, including members of the royal family. Since childhood, royals such as the Princess of Wales,Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have championed the petite check, culminating in breezy looks that accompanied them into adulthood.