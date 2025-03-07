Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel are stylish couple goals ahead of Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show
Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel are seen during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The youngest Beckham son and his songwriter girlfriend are flaunting their fashion prowess as the build-up to his mother's show begins

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
And so begins the arrival of the Beckham clan in France, ahead of family matriarch Victoria’s autumn/winter ‘25 show at Paris Fashion Week this evening.

After the designer and former spice girl herself arrived on Tuesday wearing the exact same outfit she wore back in September (we love a recycled outfit moment), her husband David, sons Romeo and Cruz and the latter's girlfriend Jackie Apostel are the latest of the stylish family to arrive in support of Victoria.

The 20-year-old budding musician and his songwriter girlfriend proved that they’re serious stylish couple goals arriving hand in hand on Thursday wearing the ultimate off-duty cool ensembles.

Cruz opted for a black graphic t-shirt featuring Mike Myers’ fictional character Austin Powers. He paired it with loose-fitting black trousers and the coolest pair of bright orange Clarks Wallabees - the 90s street style shoe that made a major reassurance over recent years.

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel arriving at their hotel during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© GC Images
Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel arrived in Paris fashion Victoria's show

Jackie on the other hand, opted for a look that Cruz’s sister-in-law Nicola Peltz would wholly approve of. She paired straight-leg dark wash jeans with a boxy black leather jacket, sleek pointed heels and bright yellow leather gloves.

Funky accessories are clearly a family favourite for this season. When Romeo arrived in the French capital before waking the Versace show earlier this week, he stepped out in the most bizarre pair of Balenciaga suede mules that had grooves the shape of toes carved at the end.

Cruz and Jackie then reemerged from their hotel this morning in equally as cool attire. 

Jackie Apostel, Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham are seen during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)© GC Images
The two proved they're serious style couple goals

Jackie opted for a brown fluffy coat with tights and red court heels, mimicking the cool-girl classic 'no trousers' aesthetic. She also wore a blue cap for an added Hailey Bieber-approved touch. Youngest Beckham son Cruz paired a vibrant orange knit with black trousers and buckle loafers. 

We can't wait to see what the stylish family wear to Victoria's show this evening...

