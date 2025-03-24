Dua Lipa’s Y2K lace top is a Depop lover's dream

Saddle up because Dua Lipa is back in business with her good friend and trusty stylist Lorenzo Posocco.

Together, the duo built Dua’s distinctive image, a style which every fashion insider has come to know and love.

A heady mix of designer labels and sexy Y2K references, the singer’s style is truly the best in business, and luckily for us, her wardrobe shows no signs of ever slowing down.

© @dualipa Dua twinned with her stylist Lorenzo Posocco

On Sunday, the global pop star enjoyed some downtime down under. Currently touring in Australia, Dua took a break from the stage and hit the streets alongside her trusty stylist, who has garnered widespread acclaim in the fashion sphere for his work.

The low-key outing saw Dua slip into a black cami top replete with lace panels, a ruched texture and a slightly cropped silhouette, which was paired with some low-rise mid-wash jeans in a vintage American style.

The sartorial pairing culminated in a look that would make Depop lovers swoon, thanks to its head-to-toe Noughties feel and casual allure.

© @dualipa The singer opted for a lace cami and jeans

Dua completed her look by wearing her raven hair down loose in a glossy straightened style and held in place by her sunglasses. She frosted herself in chunky silver jewels and clasped an iced coffee in her hands - a much needed hit of caffeine following a five day streak of performing to the masses.

Stylist Lorenzo posed beside the singer for the picture, sporting a matching pair of blue jeans with an oversized fit and a black Nike T-shirt with the tongue-in-cheek phrase ‘Las Vegas’ printed across the front.

Since joining forces with the celebrity stylist, Dua’s image has become steeped in Y2K references. Last week, the founder of Service95 leaned into spring dressing while again enjoying downtime in Melbourne Australia following night one of her Radical Optimism world tour.

Sharing a selection of snaps to her loyal followers, Dua perfected spring dressing in a dreamy pale yellow bed jacket, complete with ivory lace trims and coquettish ribbon detailing.