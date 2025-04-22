Dua Lipa mesmerises in lace-up look while on holiday with boyfriend Callum Turner

Shoutout to Callum Turner, who is proving to be the most impressive Instagram boyfriend in Hollywood.

The actor joined his girlfriend Dua Lipa for a sun-drenched Easter in Albania, the singer’s home country, and provided her fans with ample outfit inspiration thanks to his unmatched photography skills.

On Monday, Dua took to social media to share the wholesome beachside snaps with her loyal legion of followers. The post depicted the star, who recently returned from the Australian leg of her world tour, sporting a blue gingham bikini with a sweet ruffled trim, layered under Martine Rose’s Beige Lace Up Football T-shirt.

This slim-fit piece, crafted from stretch nylon jersey, showcased a contemporary aesthetic through its panelled construction and dynamic detailing. The design featured overlock stitching throughout, classic crewneck which was complemented by an offset lace-up closure, an embroidered logo graphic, striped accents at the saddle shoulders and an all-over sporty feel.

The singer completed her off-duty aesthetic by fixing a yellow flower in her hair, which was styled in her signature slicked-back updo, and arming herself with a classic woven raffia tote bag.

A pair of electric blue sunglasses were coolly positioned on the lace-up detailing of her top, while a gingham baby blue claw clip gripped the handle of her bag. A selection of mixed metal diamond hoop earrings made for a dazzling cluster of refined jewels.

© Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com Callum Turner and Dua Lipa enjoyed some time away from the UK

The post also showcased the star reclining on the beach in a cherry red bikini, joined by her beau who looked relaxed in a loose white linen shirt and shorts.

You may recognise Callum from the silver screen. The 35-year-old has starred in numerous films and TV shows, notably War & Peace, The Boys in the Boat, Emma alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and the latter two Fantastic Beasts films. Most recently he starred in the new Apple TV+ series, Masters of the Air with Saltburn star Barry Keoghan and Elvis, AKA, Austin Butler.

Couple goals? We think so.