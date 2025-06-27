Simone Ashley taps into the trend of the season in statement polka dot dress

We have a lot to thank Simone Ashley for, from stellar on-screen performances that keep our Netflix suggestions flowing to her dazzling red carpet moments.

The actress’ latest public outing occurred on Thursday afternoon, when she attended the Luminara Christening Cocktail & Celebration in sunny Barcelona.

The 30-year-old championed spring/summer 2025’s hottest trend for the seaside bash, slipping into Raquel Diniz’s Ambra Dress complete with a chocolate backdrop, white polka dot detailing, a strapless silhouette, a ruched bodice and an ethereal train that caught the wind as the starlet walked.

Simone’s look was elevated by Jude’s Fame Sandals in a summer-ready white hue with sleek slingback detailing.

She wore her raven hair swept back in a slick bun, revealing a radiant beauty blend featuring a flawless complexion, a thick brow and a touch of dark rose-hued blush.

The former Sex Education actress shared her look via social media, writing: “24 hours in Barcelona. Frozen margaritas, the best food, and exploring with the best team. We got to learn about some ocean life rituals too.”

© Getty Images for The Ritz-Carlto The actress posed in polka dots before christening the newest superyacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection at celebration in Barcelona

Considering her esteemed role as a global fashion darling (with brands such as 16Arlington falling at her feet), it comes as little surprise that Simone is up to speed with the SS25 trend cycle.

Polka dots continue to dominate the SS25 moodboard - peppering the high street and high fashion sphere alike.

Plus, it looks as if the classic print is here to stay. Thanks to the autumn/winter 2025 runway season, polka dots have reclaimed their spot on the fashion frontlines.

At Fendi and Isabel Marant, the print was reimagined with subtle sophistication, while Moschino took a bolder route, sending out punchy polka dot blazers that demanded attention. Conner Ives offered a dreamy take, showcasing a sheer slip gown scattered with oversized tonal spots.

As Simone so chicly demonstrated, polka dots are here for the long haul - and it’s time we all hopped on the bandwagon.