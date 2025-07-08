Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kaia Gerber's best runway moments ever: Chanel, McQueen and more
Subscribe
Kaia Gerber's best runway moments ever: Chanel, McQueen and more
kaia gerber in yellow fluffy outfit © Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Kaia Gerber's best runway moments ever: Chanel, McQueen and more

We take a look back at the fashion darling's best catwalk appearances to date

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Once in a blue moon, a muse graces the fashion sphere only to become something of a cultural force. 

Kaia Gerber’s destiny was sealed from the very beginning. The daughter of modelling royalty Cindy Crawford, the 23-year-old has carved out an illustrious career in the style world, making a name for herself in her own right. 

Born in 2001 to the beloved Nineties supermodel and entrepreneur Rande Gerber, she grew up in Los Angeles alongside older brother Presley - who also dabbled with modelling to great success. 

kaia gerber in a black bomber jacket© GC Images
The model has carved out a glittering career both on and off the runway

Kaia’s modelling career began early, landing her first campaign at just ten years old for Young Versace’s Spring/Summer 2012 collection. By sixteen, while most teens were focused on GCSEs, Kaia was preparing for her hotly anticipated runway debut, walking in Raf Simons’s sophomore show for Calvin Klein 205W39NYC. Fittingly, her entrance onto the catwalk came 26 years after her mother Cindy Crawford’s own debut, which took place at Donna Karan’s Spring/Summer 1991 showcase.

Her CV jumped up a notch in 2017, when she hit the catwalk to open the Alexander Wang SS18 show. Naturally, she immediately made waves in the industry, cementing herself as one-to-watch for both designers and publications seeking the ‘next big thing.’ 

Omega Brand Ambassadors Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the opening night of OMEGA House Paris 2024 on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega)© Getty
The Malibu native is following in the runway-ready footsteps of her mother Cindy Crawford

Only a year later in 2018, the star received the coveted Model of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards, also launching a collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld named ‘KarlxKaia.’ Other big names in the luxury world soon came calling, including Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Prada, Fendi and Burberry. 

Her modelling work began to shift towards acting as she entered her twenties. She appeared in shows such as Bottoms, proving her skill set extended far beyond the catwalk. 

Today, the star divides her time between modelling, acting and her book club Library Science - a true multi-hyphenate. We take a look back at her top ten modelling moments below. 

Kaia Gerber's best runway moments ever:

The model nailed the boho-chic trend© Marc Piasecki

Valentino AW24

Kaia opened the Valentino AW24 show at Chateau de Chantilly during Paris Fashion Week back in 2023.

Kaia Gerber walks the runway at Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2017 in New York City. © Getty Images

Alexander Wang SS18

The model made headlines after she fiercely hit the runway to open the Alexander Wang SS18 show during New York Fashion Week.

kaia gerber on the prada runway in white tank top© WireImage

Prada AW23

Serving up 90s minimalism, the daughter of Cindy Crawford opened Prada's AW23 show in the soon-to-be internet-viral tank top.

kaia gerber in chanel shirt on sandy beach runway© Getty Images

Chanel SS19

A young Kaia walked the sandy runway barefoot during the Chanel SS19 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week.
kaia gerber in bright yellow animal print runway look© Daniele Venturelli

Versace SS18

Sporting a striking yellow animal print ensemble, Kaia graced the runway for the Versace SS18 show during Milan Fashion Week.

kaia gerber in painted orange look on the runway© Getty Images

Moschino SS19

The certified Moschino muse donned a painterly orange look for the brand's SS19 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Givenchy Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in big feathered gown© Getty Images

Givenchy AW20

For the Givenchy Haute Couture AW20 show, Kaia was decked out in dramatic feathers in shades of white, mint and black.  

kaia gerber in picasso guitar outfit © Getty Images

Moschino SS20

Another magic Moschino moment, Kaia took to the runway in a Picasso-inspired guitar dress for the house's SS20 showcase. 

kaia gerber in yellow fluffy coat for marc jacobs runway© Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs AW20

A vision in yellow, the LA It-girl walked for Marc Jacobs' Kaia Gerber walked for the Marc Jacobs AW20 runway show during New York Fashion Week.

Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Moschino fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 in big victoriana blue dress© Getty Images

Moschino AW21

The model tapped into Rococo decadence as she walked for Moschino's AW21 show in a look inspired by Marie Antoinette.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More