Kaia Gerber's best runway moments ever: Chanel, McQueen and more

Once in a blue moon, a muse graces the fashion sphere only to become something of a cultural force.

Kaia Gerber’s destiny was sealed from the very beginning. The daughter of modelling royalty Cindy Crawford, the 23-year-old has carved out an illustrious career in the style world, making a name for herself in her own right.

Born in 2001 to the beloved Nineties supermodel and entrepreneur Rande Gerber, she grew up in Los Angeles alongside older brother Presley - who also dabbled with modelling to great success.

© GC Images The model has carved out a glittering career both on and off the runway

Kaia’s modelling career began early, landing her first campaign at just ten years old for Young Versace’s Spring/Summer 2012 collection. By sixteen, while most teens were focused on GCSEs, Kaia was preparing for her hotly anticipated runway debut, walking in Raf Simons’s sophomore show for Calvin Klein 205W39NYC. Fittingly, her entrance onto the catwalk came 26 years after her mother Cindy Crawford’s own debut, which took place at Donna Karan’s Spring/Summer 1991 showcase.

Her CV jumped up a notch in 2017, when she hit the catwalk to open the Alexander Wang SS18 show. Naturally, she immediately made waves in the industry, cementing herself as one-to-watch for both designers and publications seeking the ‘next big thing.’

© Getty The Malibu native is following in the runway-ready footsteps of her mother Cindy Crawford

Only a year later in 2018, the star received the coveted Model of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards, also launching a collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld named ‘KarlxKaia.’ Other big names in the luxury world soon came calling, including Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Prada, Fendi and Burberry.

Her modelling work began to shift towards acting as she entered her twenties. She appeared in shows such as Bottoms, proving her skill set extended far beyond the catwalk.

Today, the star divides her time between modelling, acting and her book club Library Science - a true multi-hyphenate. We take a look back at her top ten modelling moments below.

Kaia Gerber's best runway moments ever:

© Marc Piasecki Valentino AW24 Kaia opened the Valentino AW24 show at Chateau de Chantilly during Paris Fashion Week back in 2023.

© Getty Images Alexander Wang SS18 The model made headlines after she fiercely hit the runway to open the Alexander Wang SS18 show during New York Fashion Week.



© WireImage Prada AW23 Serving up 90s minimalism, the daughter of Cindy Crawford opened Prada's AW23 show in the soon-to-be internet-viral tank top.

© Getty Images Chanel SS19 A young Kaia walked the sandy runway barefoot during the Chanel SS19 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week.

© Daniele Venturelli Versace SS18 Sporting a striking yellow animal print ensemble, Kaia graced the runway for the Versace SS18 show during Milan Fashion Week.



© Getty Images Moschino SS19 The certified Moschino muse donned a painterly orange look for the brand's SS19 show during Milan Fashion Week.



© Getty Images Givenchy AW20 For the Givenchy Haute Couture AW20 show, Kaia was decked out in dramatic feathers in shades of white, mint and black.



© Getty Images Moschino SS20 Another magic Moschino moment, Kaia took to the runway in a Picasso-inspired guitar dress for the house's SS20 showcase.

© Getty Images for Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs AW20 A vision in yellow, the LA It-girl walked for Marc Jacobs' Kaia Gerber walked for the Marc Jacobs AW20 runway show during New York Fashion Week.