Kaia Gerber's best runway moments ever: Chanel, McQueen and more

Once in a blue moon, a muse graces the fashion sphere only to become something of a cultural force.
Kaia Gerber’s destiny was sealed from the very beginning. The daughter of modelling royalty Cindy Crawford, the 23-year-old has carved out an illustrious career in the style world, making a name for herself in her own right.
Born in 2001 to the beloved Nineties supermodel and entrepreneur Rande Gerber, she grew up in Los Angeles alongside older brother Presley - who also dabbled with modelling to great success.
Kaia’s modelling career began early, landing her first campaign at just ten years old for Young Versace’s Spring/Summer 2012 collection. By sixteen, while most teens were focused on GCSEs, Kaia was preparing for her hotly anticipated runway debut, walking in Raf Simons’s sophomore show for Calvin Klein 205W39NYC. Fittingly, her entrance onto the catwalk came 26 years after her mother Cindy Crawford’s own debut, which took place at Donna Karan’s Spring/Summer 1991 showcase.
Her CV jumped up a notch in 2017, when she hit the catwalk to open the Alexander Wang SS18 show. Naturally, she immediately made waves in the industry, cementing herself as one-to-watch for both designers and publications seeking the ‘next big thing.’
Only a year later in 2018, the star received the coveted Model of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards, also launching a collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld named ‘KarlxKaia.’ Other big names in the luxury world soon came calling, including Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Prada, Fendi and Burberry.
Her modelling work began to shift towards acting as she entered her twenties. She appeared in shows such as Bottoms, proving her skill set extended far beyond the catwalk.
Today, the star divides her time between modelling, acting and her book club Library Science - a true multi-hyphenate. We take a look back at her top ten modelling moments below.