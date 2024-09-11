Kaia Gerber is a 90s vision in slinky backless gown

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Nineties nostalgia is Kaia Gerber’s kryptonite.

From finely knitted, charcoal Khaite gowns to sleek black swimwear, the 25-year-old has curated the ultimate pared-back wardrobe - a collection which is frequently debuted on the red carpet.

On Tuesday evening, Kaia resumed her familiar place on the red carpet, gracing the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ Saturday Night.

© Getty Kaia Gerber and Cory Michael Smith attended the premiere of 'Saturday Night; during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

The model wore an archival 2003 piece plucked from Donna Karan’s collection. The gown, sourced by stylist Molly Dickson, featured a plunging neckline, a backless silhouette, a feline halterneck, draped detailing, a midnight black hue and a floor-caressing fit.

A dramatic beauty blend crafted by Dana Delaney accentuated the model’s campaign-worthy features, while a silky, tousled hairstyle by Clayton Hawkins cascaded down her back.

© Getty The model wore an archival Donna Karan gown styled by Molly Dickson

She was joined at the exclusive bash by fellow stars including Dylan O’Brien, Ella Hunt, Cory Michael Smith, Nicholas Braun and J.K. Simmons.

Thanks to her mother, Cindy Crawford, fashion is firmly interwoven within Kaia’s DNA. The Valentino muse has inherited her parent’s penchant for slick Nineties silhouettes - and DKNY plays a part.

© Getty Cindy Crawford for Donna Karan's spring/summer 1992 runway show

Cindy modelled for Donna Karan during the peak of her career in the 1990s. She was featured in various campaigns for the brand, which was known for its sleek, modern, and minimalist designs.

She was pictured in tailored suits, draped dresses, and monochromatic ensembles by the American house, all of which highlighted Donna Karan’s focus on timeless elegance and urban-chic.

© DKNY Kaia Gerber for DKNY AW24

Kaia too, has formed a fruitful relationship with the brand. In 2019, she was featured in a campaign celebrating DKNY's 30th anniversary. Shot in New York City, the campaign reflected the brand's youthful, and energetic vibe

The LA-native once again worked alongside DKNY for its AW24 campaign. The model was pictured in a clip shared by the house online sporting an all-black outfit and combat boots while perched in a library - a niche reference to her book club titled Library Science.

Other campaign images from the brand's AW24 offering included images of Kaia dotted around New York, serving up cosmopolitan chic in logo pieces, monochrome hues and American street style classics.