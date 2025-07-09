Hailey Bieber coins it a ‘lemon drop summer’ in capri pants and a matching bikini top

Haven’t you heard? According to Hailey Bieber, it's officially a lemon drop summer.

And what better way to celebrate the new viral seasonal craze than by hosting an extremely lavish Italian seaside beach club with the world's most notable cool-girls and Instagram It-Girls in attendance?

Never one to do things in half, Hailey Bieber and her namesake beauty brand, Rhode, celebrated the launch of the brand’s newest peptide lip tint in the shade lemontini.

All eyes were of course, on Hailey herself, and rightfully so, considering the outfit she decided on was an Amalfi Coast dreamscape.

© @haileybieber Move over butter yellow, vibrant hues are now in

Taking style cues from the new product, the mother of one decided to don a set of mid-rise capri pants, an itsy-bitsy bikini top and a short-sleeved crop-top, all made from a vibrant yellow striped pattern and a set of flip-flop heels.

© @haileybieber Hailey's look is one of a kind

Hailey’s lemon delight look was made all the more enviable thanks to her stylist Dani Michelle, who confirmed it was, in fact, a custom Rhode x Pucci design.

Adding to the vacation-ready look, Hailey wore her signature soft brown locks out in a middle parting with loose waves. For accessories, she added a pair of sleek sunglasses, a gold watch on one wrist and topped things off with her striking diamond wedding ring.

© @romeestrijd Romee Strijd was just one of the notable names on the guest list

Reposting to her story a selection of stylish snaps that have made the H!Fashion office rather jealous to not be in attendance, Hailey gave fans an insight into the Rhode influencer event.

© @haileybiber No detail was left untouched

No detail was left unturned, with lemon martinis, frozen daiquiris and citrus-flavoured popsicles all on offer. She even went as far as to customise a hoard of yellow water pistols so her guests could cool off in style under the blistering Italian sun.

Though we’re sad we couldn’t be enjoying a lemon drop in the sun, Hailey’s capri pants and bikini look will likely live in our mind rent-free for the foreseeable, thus the closest thing we can get to actually being there is to recreate her outfit at home. Regent Street here we come…