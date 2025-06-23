Hailey Bieber's slim-fitted solo date night mini dress is for the It-Girls

When it comes to date night dressing, Hailey Bieber is amongst the elite.

The iconic style mogul is rarely, if ever, seen not sporting a seriously on-trend ensemble, and her most recent after-dark solo soiree look is no different.

Proving you don’t even need a date to get dressed up for a lavish dinner in the Big Apple, the Rhode founder and mother of one treated herself to a table of one, catching the eyes of many in a sleek, chic satin mini.

© GC Images Hailey is the queen of sleek chic style

The light-catching slinky strapless wardrobe statement fitted the 28-year-old like a glove, the vibrant green fabric glistened under the city street lights and camera flashes, making her look like one of the mako mermaids (IYKYK).

Hailey is known for her clean girl clothing aesthetic, so the addition of her Saint Laurent black kitten heels and set of Y2K sunglasses came as no surprise to fans.

© GC Images Hailey has been growing out her hair for months

As for her glam, the beauty buff kept her facecard glowy, adding a touch of lip gloss, which we can almost 100% confirm is the Rhode Lip Peptide Treatment. Her ever-growing brunette locks were left out in a middle part to float in the NYC breeze, creating a Sex and the City moment some could only dream of.

© GC Images Hailey Bieber is seen heading to Cafe Zaffri restaurant on June 21, 2025 in New York City

Despite rumours circulating online, Hailey donned her giant sparkling diamond wedding ring on her left hand, complimented by a dainty gold watch and neutral manicure. Tying the whole look together, she added a simple pair of gold hoop earrings.

This summer, both baby pink tones and butter yellow have been topping the chart in the style sphere; however, Hailey’s bold green dress is likely set to skyrocket sales of green-toned garments around the globe.

If you’re someone who likes to get ahead of the trend early, we suggest you get searching for hues of vibrant green.