Hailey Bieber's leopard print bikini is bang on trend for this summer

Itsy-bitsy bikini season is officially in full swing, and the latest enviable it-girl to join the clique is none other than Mrs Hailey Bieber.

Known for her sleek, sophisticated style both on and off the red carpet, the 28-year-old beauty mogul is shaking things up for SS25, leaning into fashion's beloved leopard print trend.

Sharing a selection of images, which she called "crumbs + bits", to her Instagram on Monday night, the mother of one showed off her impeccable postpartum figure in a dreamy string bikini.

© @haileybieber Leopard print is here to stay for SS25

Posing for a mirror selfie in her monochrome dressing room, the Rhode founder commanded attention, her soft, long locks left out in a messy middle part style.

© @haileybieber Hailey loves an animal print

Though it’s rare to see Hailey in the same ‘fit twice, leopard print bikinis are clearly a favourite in her arsenal, spotted last summer in a similar style from Tropic of C, which retails online for an affordable £105.

When it comes to effortlessly chic summer style, Hailey is at the top of the list, alongside her equally as gorgeous BFF’s Bella Hadid and the Jenner sisters.

© @haileybieber Bold bikini colourways are a fashion must

Last year, she took a sun-soaking vacay with her nearest and dearest, packing a selection of skimpy swimwear pieces, including a racy red style which she paired with a straw cowboy hat.

© @haileybieber Hailey made bucket hats chic last summer

On the same holiday, she also championed a bright blue option with white piping and styled it with a floral bucket hat and beloved diamond-encrusted bubble ‘B’ necklace.

Hailey joins her besties, Kylie and Kendal,l on this week's bikini style hotlist. Kylie spamming her Instagram account this week in a selection of utterly chic options, including a racy red vintage Chanel option which was originally debuted on the 1995 catwalk by supermodel, Claudia Schiffer.

Hailey’s bold bikini post marks the first of many for the upcoming sunny season, so we suggest you watch this space closely for the inevitable slew of SS25 style inspo.