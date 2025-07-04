Hailey Bieber’s £20 sunglasses are this season's most affordable accessory

Hailey Bieber's wardrobe is filled to the brim with cool-girl designer pieces that one could only dream of owning.

The Saint Lauren muse owns jawdropping accessories from the likes of Gucci, The Attico, Khaite, David Yurman, Proenza Schouler and Burberry, to name but a few.

In a recent Instagram post, however, she's swapped her high-end go-tos for a pair of super chic sunnies that cost roughly the same amount of money as her signature Erewhon smoothie...

The Rhode founder shared posts to promote the latest summer shade in her Rhode Peptide Lip Tint collection, with the caption "lemontini ballerini."

© @haileybieber Hailey wore an affordable pair of sunnies from Giant Vintage

Oozing beachside-chic, she opted for a simple black string bikini, paired with statement gold earrings and, of course, one of her brand new lip tints. The pièce de résistance was her affordable cat eye sunglasses from the American label, Giant Vintage - a pair also owned by Kylie Jenner.

Retailing at just $28 (approximately £20.50), the affordable accessory added a final touch of effortless glamour.

© @giantvintage Kylie Jenner is also a Giant Vintage fan

The brand was founded in 2004, "with the belief that unique, never-before-seen styles can be attainable for everyone," it explains on its website. "Each style has a story and a motivation to stand out among the rest. These vintage collectables inspire you to become who you want to be the moment you put them on."

Alongside her renowned beauty brand, which was recently acquired by industry giants Elf, Hailey is recognised for her own personal beauty agenda - notably her glossy skin and iconic manicures. In true Hailey style, she put another mani on the map for summer 2025 with her post, matching her nails to her lemontini lip gloss.

H! Fashion's beauty writer Aaliyah Harry explains: "Mrs Bieber has already made her love for this new nail trend clear. In her recent Instagram posts, she has flaunted the almond-shaped lemon drop nails on a number of occasions with captions like: “lemon drop martinis all summer long," alongside the bold, sunshine-yellow base adorned with glimmering rhinestones - a nod to the sugar-rimmed glass of a lemon drop martini."