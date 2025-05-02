Hailey Bieber just wore a mini dress made from metal watch straps

Yes, you read that right. Hailey Bieber just styled a micro mini dress made entirely out of silver watch straps.

Currently on official hot-girl business in Miami with her skincare and makeup brand Rhode, Hailey made sure to dress to impress to celebrate the brand's newest pop-up with an intimate dinner.

Coincidentally coinciding with the upcoming Miami Formula One Grand Prix, which kicks off on Sunday, the theme for the evening was high-octane inspired, calling for a standout ensemble to match.

© @haileybieber Oh to have access to Hailey's wardrobe

Sharing a selection of behind-the-scenes snaps from her after-dark soiree, Hailey can be seen wearing the silver metal mini dress made from upcycled watch straps with a set of metallic open-toed heels and a micro watch on her left wrist.

© @haileybieber The one-of-a-kind mini was made for the 28-year-old icon

But who could be behind this genius futuristic design, you ask? Marine Serre, of course- the same designer behind Florence Pugh's recent skin-tight leather midi dress.

© Launchmetrics Look 43 Marine Serre FW25

The French designer who has made a name in the fashion sphere for creating fun, creative and unique designs made the dress for her FW25 collection, which was shown during Paris Fashion Week back in March.

For hair and makeup, the iconic It-girl kept things subtle and elegant, her hair left out in messy waves to add a touch of edge while her career-defining face card was lathered with glowy Rhode skin products, rosy blush and a lick of lipgloss.

© @haileybieber Getting the invite to a Rhode dinner is definitely on the bucket list

Like all opulent Rhode events, Hailey’s nearest and dearest were in attendance to support. Kylie Jenner donned a plunging red dress, and Alexandra Malena Saint Mleux decided on the cutest three-piece butter yellow set.

Considering the straight off the runway dress is likely not the most practical to sit down in and enjoy an evening of curated cocktails and Michelin star bites, Hailey quickly changed into a second mini dress for the evening.

© @haileybieber Hailey's second look was just as chic as her first

Her second look was just as dreamy as her first, slipping into a FW 2004 Dolce & Gabbana brown plunging neckline mini dress made from shimmery fabric and featuring a floral accent on the bust.

It's safe to say, no one throws a party quite like Mrs Bieber and our delusional selves can only hope for an invite in future.