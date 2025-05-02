Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hailey Bieber just wore a mini dress made from metal watch straps
Subscribe
Hailey Bieber just wore a mini dress made from metal watch straps
Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.© FilmMagic

Hailey Bieber just wore a mini dress made from metal watch straps

Justin Bieber's wife hosted an intimate Rhode dinner in Miami ahead of this weekend's Miami Formula One Grand Prix

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Yes, you read that right. Hailey Bieber just styled a micro mini dress made entirely out of silver watch straps. 

Currently on official hot-girl business in Miami with her skincare and makeup brand Rhode, Hailey made sure to dress to impress to celebrate the brand's newest pop-up with an intimate dinner. 

Coincidentally coinciding with the upcoming Miami Formula One Grand Prix, which kicks off on Sunday, the theme for the evening was high-octane inspired, calling for a standout ensemble to match.

Hailey Bieber poses for a photo on a balcony in a silver mini dress made from old watch straps© @haileybieber
Oh to have access to Hailey's wardrobe

Sharing a selection of behind-the-scenes snaps from her after-dark soiree, Hailey can be seen wearing the silver metal mini dress made from upcycled watch straps with a set of metallic open-toed heels and a micro watch on her left wrist. 

Hailey Bieber poses for a photo on a balcony in a silver mini dress made from old watch straps© @haileybieber
The one-of-a-kind mini was made for the 28-year-old icon

But who could be behind this genius futuristic design, you ask? Marine Serre, of course- the same designer behind Florence Pugh's recent skin-tight leather midi dress

A model walks the runway in a metal mini dress for Marrine Serre FW25© Launchmetrics
Look 43 Marine Serre FW25

The French designer who has made a name in the fashion sphere for creating fun, creative and unique designs made the dress for her FW25 collection, which was shown during Paris Fashion Week back in March. 

For hair and makeup, the iconic It-girl kept things subtle and elegant, her hair left out in messy waves to add a touch of edge while her career-defining face card was lathered with glowy Rhode skin products, rosy blush and a lick of lipgloss. 

Hailey Bieber poses with her friend for a picture wearing a mini dress © @haileybieber
Getting the invite to a Rhode dinner is definitely on the bucket list

Like all opulent Rhode events, Hailey’s nearest and dearest were in attendance to support. Kylie Jenner donned a plunging red dress, and Alexandra Malena Saint Mleux decided on the cutest three-piece butter yellow set. 

Considering the straight off the runway dress is likely not the most practical to sit down in and enjoy an evening of curated cocktails and Michelin star bites, Hailey quickly changed into a second mini dress for the evening. 

Hailey Bieber poses in a sparkly mini dress on a balcony© @haileybieber
Hailey's second look was just as chic as her first

Her second look was just as dreamy as her first, slipping into a FW 2004 Dolce & Gabbana brown plunging neckline mini dress made from shimmery fabric and featuring a floral accent on the bust. 

It's safe to say, no one throws a party quite like Mrs Bieber and our delusional selves can only hope for an invite in future. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More